Christen Press buries a penalty kick in her first game back in more than two years. (0:21)

Open Extended Reactions

The NWSL and the NWSL Players Association announced they have agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that is set to last through the 2030 season.

Among the gains the players made are increased freedom of movement with total free agency upon the expiration of contracts, the elimination of player drafts, a higher salary cap, a sizable increase in minimum salaries and expanded parental leave and childcare benefits.

The new CBA went into effect on July 30 when it was approved by players, but not all provisions, like the new salary caps, will start in the middle of the season. Additionally, free agency begins on Sept. 1 this year, while it will start on July 1 in future seasons.

The NWSL first approached the players' union about a new CBA last September, with the expiration of the current deal more than two years away.

Sources told ESPN that the impetus for opening negotiations early, in addition to long-term labor peace, was the fact that the league wanted a CBA expiration date that took place after the end of the current broadcast rights deal, which will occur at the end of the 2027 season.

That was achieved here.

The league is also in a position of relative economic strength, having enjoyed an unprecedented period of growth in the past few years and aiming to expand to 16 teams from its current 14.

More critically, franchise valuations have increased immensely, with last month's sale of a controlling interest in Angel City FC to Willow Bay, Dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, and Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger resulting in a valuation of $250 million. (The Walt Disney Company is the majority owner of ESPN.)

For all of these reasons, it was determined that the time was now to get a new CBA done.

"Given our vision to be the best league in the world, we determined that this was the right time to align with global standards and achieve long term labor peace," said NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman. "This CBA gives us agency over our business and gives the players agency over their careers.

"Our new agreement revolutionizes the game, raises standards, and innovates the business."

NWSLPA executive director Meghann Burke added: "We saw this midterm, voluntary negotiation as an opportunity to expand on the rights and protections that we set the foundation for in our first CBA in 2022. This new deal achieves that. Players drew a clear, firm line that now is the time to accomplish what some have said could never be done."

The league's motivation of having a longer-term CBA meant giving several important benefits to players, including a significant increase in freedom of movement. Standard contracts will now align with FIFA's Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), including unrestricted free agency and guaranteed contracts.

The NWSL Discovery Rule, the NWSL Entry Draft and future Expansion Drafts have all been eliminated, with all trades and transfers now requiring player consent.

"The draft is an antiquated model that empowers teams to decide for players instead of players deciding for themselves," said NWSLPA president Tori Huster. "Now, players can choose the team environment that fits their needs and maximizes their opportunities. Teams will need to step up to create environments that appeal to players."

The league's salary cap remains in place, although it will increase substantially. The salary cap will be comprised of two components, a base salary cap, and then an additional pool of funds based on the previous year's media and sponsorship revenue. The base salary cap will be $3.3 million in 2025, a 20% increase over the 2024 number of $2.75 million. The base cap will then increase for each year of the CBA, with it reaching $5.1 million in 2030.

The union expects the revenue sharing portion of the salary cap to create at least a $200,000 increase for 2025.

The minimum salary will also increase, rising from $48,500 in 2025 to $82,500 in 2030. The current minimum is $37,856. There is also no limit now to an individual player's maximum salary.

End-of-season competition bonuses -- including those awarded for the NWSL Shield and Championship winners, Best 11, Rookie of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, Defender of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year and the NWSL's Golden Boot -- will double from $5,000 to $10,000. The NWSL's Most Valuable Player award will quadruple from $5,000 to $20,000.

The players will also receive expanded parental leave and childcare benefits, as well as broadened mental health services and mental health leave benefits. Each NWSL team will be required to have 10 health care professionals on staff, up from the previous number of six.

In terms of load management, each team will be allowed six charter flight legs over the course of the season. Additional charter flights are required in a variety of scenarios to ensure player health and safety requirements are satisfied. One of the requirements is that midweek games must be chartered in certain circumstances.

"The NWSL prioritized terms to ensure that the league can attract, develop and retain the most talented players in the world," said NWSL chief sporting director Tatjana Haenni. "Soccer is a uniquely global game with roots in every country, and the new CBA allows us to offer the world's most elite training and playing environment, giving players the ability to succeed at the top national and international competitions."

CBA negotiations can be reopened if shareable revenues exceed $300 million in either 2028 or 2029. To that end, the NWSLPA will have full audit rights of the NWSL's financial records.