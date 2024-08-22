Open Extended Reactions

Former U.S. men's national team manager Jurgen Klinsmann has said that Mexican players are "too comfortable" in the domestic Liga MX and should seek opportunities in Europe to improve themselves and El Tri.

"Perhaps they feel too comfortable in Mexico because they make a lot of money, they play in full stadiums, exciting stadiums. If you look at Guadalajara, Monterrey, all the stadiums around Mexico City, they are all wonderful places and great places. Maybe that's why they don't have enough motivation to try Europe," Klinsmann said.

In recent years, the Mexico national team has notably struggled through early group stage exits in the 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa América, as well as an ongoing seven-game winless streak vs. the United States.

By taking a chance abroad, Mexican players and their national team could improve, the former German international suggested.

"A national team needs to be surrounded by players who always play at the highest level possible, because if you have players in Europe and your players are possibly in clubs that are in the Champions League, then these players are used to playing against the best in the world. Not only when there's a World Cup or when there's a Copa América, they are used to doing it week after week," Klinsmann said.

During his USMNT tenure from 2011 to 2016, Klinsmann encouraged his players to take a chance abroad, which helped pave a way for the current roster that is filled with European-based talent.

"If you have an opportunity to go into Europe, then give it a try. If it doesn't work, no problem," Klinsmann said. "Now obviously, years after that, you look at the U.S. national team and pretty much everybody plays in Europe."

Klinsmann also highlighted the importance of the Mexican and Latin American market for European leagues that benefit from attention given through international players.

Santiago Giménez was previously and notably overlooked in Mexico's XI. Masashi Hara/Getty Images

"In order to grow [these markets], it's very helpful to get some players from that specific country. If it's Mexico, if it's Colombia, or if it's Brazil or Argentina or wherever," Klinsmann said.

Under new head coach Javier Aguirre, at least six European-based players are expected to be called up to Mexico's next camp for two U.S-based friendlies in September.

According to ESPN Mexico, Aguirre will select Fulham's Raúl Jiménez, Bournemouth's Julián Araujo, Almeria's César Montes, Genoa's Johan Vásquez, Feyenoord's Santiago Giménez, and Dynamo Moscow's Luis Chávez. West Ham's Edson Álvarez is a possible doubt due to injury issues.

Moves to Europe can boost the careers of Mexican players, although it doesn't always guarantee minutes for the senior national team.

Although he recently emerged as a starter in El Tri's last four games, Giménez was previously and notably overlooked in Mexico's XI for a lengthy period of time despite his brilliant run of form with Feyenoord.

In the summer's Copa América, European-based veterans such as Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Guillermo Ochoa and Jiménez weren't included in Mexico's roster.

Ochoa, the 39-year-old goalkeeper who is currently a free agent after finishing a run with Italy's Salernitana, is reportedly out of the running for the upcoming friendlies against New Zealand on Sept. 7 (at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California) and Canada on Sept. 10 (at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas).

The friendlies will mark the first games for Aguirre in his third run with Mexico after previously coaching the national team in 2001-02 and 2009-10. El Tri will then face the USMNT in a Mexico-based friendly on Oct. 15 in Guadalajara's Estadio Akron.

Mexico sporting director Duilio Davino told ESPN on Wednesday that there's "progress" in talks with Valencia for a country vs. club friendly in October ahead of the USMNT game.