Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said in a social media post Thursday that he will not be returning to the Belgium national team while current manager Domenico Tedesco remains in charge.

Courtois, who missed much of the last season after suffering two knee injuries, was left off Belgium's Euro 2024 squad despite starting for Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

"Unfortunately, following the events with the coach and after much reflection, I have decided not to return to the Belgian national team under his management," Courtois, who has 102 caps for Belgium, wrote on Instagram.

"In this matter, I accept my share of responsibility. However, looking forward, my lack of confidence in him would not contribute to maintaining the necessary atmosphere of cordiality."

Courtois had a public falling-out with Tedesco in 2023 after leaving the Belgium squad ahead of a Euro 2024 qualifier amid a dispute over not being selected to succeed Eden Hazard as captain.

Tedesco said Courtois abruptly left camp after he did not feel respected within the team, but Courtois denied Tedesco's claims and said he left the camp due to a knee problem.

"The Federation, with whom I have had several discussions, accepts my position and the reasons that led me to this painful but coherent decision," Courtois added. "I regret possibly disappointing some fans, but I am convinced that this is the best course of action for Belgium, as it closes a debate and allows the team to focus on pursuing its goals."

Belgium were eliminated by France in the round of 16 at Euro 2024, with Al Qadsiah goalkeeper Koen Casteels starting all four of their games.