Mikel Arteta has said he expects to hold fresh contract talks with Arsenal once the transfer window closes and reiterated his desire to stay at the club.

The Spanish coach told ESPN in an exclusive interview in July that he didn't "predict any issues" in signing a new deal but the Premier League season has started without any extension to his existing agreement, which expires next summer.

Arsenal are closing in on their third signing as Mikel Merino finalises his £32 million ($42m) move from Real Sociedad after Riccardo Calafiori joined from Bologna and David Raya made his loan move permanent from Brentford.

Asked if the attention would shift to his own future once the window closed on Aug. 30, Arteta said: "Yes. The focus has been on the transfer window. We had quite a lot of things to do and discuss.

"We are on it and we will take care of that in the right moment. I am very grateful first of all for where I'm sitting and the people I work with every single day because it's really difficult to find that harmony, trust, belief and alignment in the vision.

"It's something I always mention because I believe we still have an unbelievable time ahead of us. It's very exciting and I am very excited about it."

Mikel Arteta was speaking at a news conference on Friday. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Pushed on whether he saw emulating the nine-year tenures of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool as a target, Arteta said: "I see today and tomorrow. That is the reality as managers and we have to live with that urgency.

"Looking two, three years down the line, you have to plan because what happens to the club afterwards depends on how good the results we get are - that's it. That's the reality. In the meantime, do your best and enjoy it if you can."

Arsenal have been monitoring attacking options in the market with Athletic Club's Nico Williams among their preferred targets, and asked about the likelihood of further business in or out -- with Eddie Nketiah closing on a £30m move to Nottingham Forest -- Arteta said: "We have to because anything can happen both ways. You have to be ready and especially in the last week.

"You have to be alert and prepared because a lot of surprises can come, for many different reasons and we are prepared."

Arteta did however distance Arsenal from any potential move for Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling.

The Spaniard worked with Sterling for three years as a coach under Guardiola at Man City and forged a close relationship with the 29-year-old.

Sterling is searching for a new club after being told by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca he is not part of his plans but when asked if he was interested in a reunion with the England international at Arsenal, Arteta said: "No, but I can talk about my time with Raheem. It was exceptional, we built a really strong relationship together.

"He was unbelievable at the time we were together and he taught me a lot as well. About individuals, how they play and how we give them support and help them. He's someone I have a really strong feeling about."