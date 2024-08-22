Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle to sign Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad and are on the brink of finalising a deal to allow Eddie Nketiah to join Nottingham Forest, sources have told ESPN.

The north London side are set to pay a fee in the region of an initial £28 million ($36.6m) plus around £4m in add-ons to sign Merino, who will become the club's third summer signing after David Raya's loan deal from Brentford was made permanent and Riccardo Calafiori joined from Bologna.

Merino is now expected to undergo a medical and sources have suggested he is expected to sign a four-year contract with an option for a further year.

Talks have also progressed with Forest over Nketiah, with one source suggesting the Midlands club have made an improved offer of around £30m plus add-ons which Arsenal are poised to accept.

The source added that Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo had spoken with Nketiah to give him assurances over his game-time at the City Ground.

Mikel Merino played an integral role in Spain's triumph at Euro 2024. Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Arsenal denied both deals were concluded when contacted by ESPN.

However, sources have told ESPN that Mikel Arteta has personally pushed for Arsenal to pursue Merino in the belief his midfield options need strengthening.

Merino joined Sociedad in July 2018 and has scored 27 goals in 242 games for the club.

The 28-year-old has just one year remaining on his existing contract and rejected a proposal from the LaLiga club to extend. Merino played in all seven matches as Spain won Euro 2024, beating England in last month's final.

Nketiah is yet to finalise personal terms but sources say there is now optimism his move will be completed in the coming days.