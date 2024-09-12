Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri sits down with Mark Ogden to discuss being among the favourites for the 2024 Ballon d'Or. (1:55)

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has told ESPN it will be a "dream for me" to win the Ballon d'Or and end Spain's 64-year wait for a men's winner after emerging as Vinícius Júnior's biggest rival for this year's award.

Rodri, 28, is rated as second favourite behind the Real Madrid forward to win the Ballon d'Or after helping City to a fourth successive Premier League title last season before being named as Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament after helping Spain to glory this summer.

Despite winning back-to-back Euros titles in 2008 and 2012, either side of lifting the 2010 World Cup, no Spanish man has won the Ballon d'Or since former Barcelona and Inter Milan midfielder Luis Suarez in 1960.

But speaking to ESPN, Rodri says that it would be a source pride for him and for Spain to win the Ballon d'Or when it is awarded in Paris on Oct 28.

"Yes, of course it would be a dream for me," Rodri said. "There are a lot of people who say if Rodri is going to win it, how, for example, did [Andrés] Iniesta or Xavi not win it?

"In part, I agree. They were players who marked an era, some of the best in history, but it is also true that, at the of the end day, they were part of a generation that included [Lionel] Messi and Cristiano [Ronaldo].

"But it would be a source of pride for me and for my country to win it. Having a Spanish representative who is capable of winning the Ballon d'Or enriches everyone.

"We all know in Spain, because we just have one winner, that the last one was Luis Suarez many years ago. I didn't watch him of course and don't know much about him, but it's a shock that maybe one of the best countries in history in terms of football doesn't have more players that have won it.

"But football is like this. There have been great players over the years, but I think Spain deserves one because we have some great players that make history with the clubs, history with the countries."

Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinícius Jr. is Rodri's main rival having helped Carlo Ancelotti's side to a LaLiga and Champions League double last season.

Rodri won the player of the tournament award at Euro 2024 this summer. Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

And although Rodri says he is a big admirer of Vinícius Jr, he said that he is flattered by fans in the street telling him that he should win the Ballon d'Or.

"People say I'm going to fight with Vinícius, who is someone I admire," Rodri said. "I think he is a great player. "

"Just being in the conversation makes me very proud of the work I've put in. It will depend a little bit on what people value [when they vote], what they believe, and honestly, there are a lot of players who deserve to win it, so we will see what the decision is.

"But imagine for me, to be in the conversation that the people when I walk into the street, they say to me, you going to win the Ballon d'Or, you deserve it.

"And for me, that means I am already a winner with this. The people that believe that I can be the best player in the world and telling me these kind of things, for me is incredible. I never dream about this.

"But once you are in this situation, this position, because a lot of years of work, a lot of trust on yourself and the help of all the people, you think about this award and being there is just unbelievable."

Rodri is expected to make his first appearance of the season for City against Brentford on Saturday after being given an extended break by manager Pep Guardiola following his exertions with Spain at Euro 2024.

The former Atlético Madrid player has now gone 50 Premier League games unbeaten for City and the team are on course for a fifth successive Premier League title this season.

And although he said the season is still at an early stage, Rodri expects Arsenal and Liverpool to once again be City's closest challengers.

"I see Liverpool very strong and was not sure how they were going to respond with the goodbye of Jürgen [Klopp]," Rodri said. "But they respond like nothing happened, so they're always a threat.

"And Arsenal, I think the last two years, yeah, there was the bigger threat. Let's see how they do because when you are at this level two years, it's not easy to sustain it.

"So big credit for them because it's not easy. They push us o the limits and I think it's going to be these two teams. But you never know."