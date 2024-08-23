Philippe Coutinho shares his hopes to return to Brazil's national team as he comes back to his boyhood club Vasco da Gama. (0:36)

Chelsea-bound teenager Estêvão Willian has been named in Brazil's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Estêvão, 17, has been promoted from the under-17 squad following his solid performances for Palmeiras.

Brazil host Ecuador on Sept. 6 in Curitiba and face Paraguay in Asunción four days later.

Nicknamed "Messinho" by fans, Estêvão will join Chelsea in 2025 on a permanent transfer from Palmeiras once he turns 18.

Brazil coach Dorival Júnior said the uncapped pair of Estêvão and Luiz Henrique of Botafogo, earned the opportunity.

"They are players that have an optimum level, the call ups are fully deserved for what they have shown on the pitch," he said.

Estêvão said the news was "a big moment of happiness" for him and his family.

"I barely slept last night. It's another dream come true," he said.

Real Madrid attacking trio Vinícius Júnior, Endrick and Rodrygo, who played at the recent Copa América, are also in the 23-man squad.

Chelsea-bound teenager Estêvão earned his first Brazil call-up on Friday. (Photo by Marco GalvÃ£o/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Al Hilal forward Neymar is still unavailable as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury sustained last October.

"He is a very important, fundamental, decisive and different player," Dorival said of Brazil's all-time leading scorer Neymar. "We all know that.

"He hasn't completely returned yet. But I have no doubt that, once recovered, he will back again. But everything has to happen at the right and appropriate time."

Brazil head into the qualifiers under pressure. They are sixth in the standings after winning only two of their six qualifiers and suffering three defeats, results that led to Dorival's appointment in January.

Dorival, however, came under fire after Brazil's Copa América quarterfinal exit at the hands of Uruguay.

Brazil failed to impress and won just one of their group games before losing 4-2 in a penalty shootout against 10-man Uruguay after a goalless draw.

"It's a decisive and crucial time for our aspirations," Dorival said. "It's not a positive moment in the competition. But I really believe in the work that was carried out at the Copa América.

"It is natural that there was a bitter taste to what we could perhaps have accomplished. But we have already shown our worth in very important games against teams [Spain and England] that reached the final of the last European championship. Brazilian people need to respect the process more."

Brazil squad:

Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Bento (Athletico Paranaense), Éderson (Manchester City); Danilo (Juventus), Yan Couto (Borussia Dortmund), Guilherme Arana (Club Atletico-MG), Wendell (FC Porto), Lucas Beraldo (PSG), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG); André (Fluminense), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Gerson (Flamengo), João Gomes (Wolverhampton), Paquetá (West Ham); Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Endrick (Real Madrid), Estêvão (Palmeiras), Luiz Henrique (Botafogo), Pedro (Flamengo), Savinho (Manchester City), Vinícius Junior (Real Madrid).