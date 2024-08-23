Mikel Arteta speaks about signing a new contract at Arsenal and reflects on their defeats to Aston Villa last season. (0:47)

Arsenal forward Fabio Vieira is set to return to former club Porto on loan, sources told ESPN.

Negotiations are at an advanced stage between the two clubs over a straight loan deal that doesn't include any option or obligation to make the move permanent.

The 24-year-old moved to the Emirates Stadium from Porto for €40 million ($44.7m) in 2022 but has struggled for game time and consistency. He's made 49 appearances across his two seasons at the club, scoring three goals and registering nine assists.

The competition for places in midfield is only expected to rise, following the imminent arrival of Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino, with sources telling ESPN that Arsenal have agreed on an initital fee of £28 million ($36.6m) for the Spain international.

Vieira is set to be the latest departure from Arsenal this summer, following the exits of Emile Smith Rowe, Cédric, Mohamed Elneny, Nuno Tavares and Albert Lokonga.

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that striker Eddie Nketiah is edging closer to a move to Nottingham Forest.