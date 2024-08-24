Janusz Michallik believes Arsenal have already made a statement in the Premier League title race after their 2-0 win away against Aston Villa. (1:25)

BIRMINGHAM, England -- There aren't many obvious areas for Arsenal to improve from last season -- but beating Aston Villa is one of them.

The Gunners amassed 89 points last campaign, finishing second to Manchester City in the Premier League title race, but lost both matches to Villa, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lamenting his team's errant finishing in each defeat.

Nothing could possibly be more clinical than scoring with your first touch, and that is precisely what Leandro Trossard did in the 67th-minute on Saturday, setting Arsenal on the path to a 2-0 win. While it's early days, it will feel like a significant step forward in their search for marginal gains over the course of this campaign.

"The two previous performances [against Aston Villa] on paper, you have to win comfortably and we didn't, so there was something missing -- today we did it," said Arteta.

Trossard started on the bench, but replaced Gabriel Martinelli as a substitute in the 65th minute, moments before scoring the decisive goal.

"When you don't get picked, there are certain ways to react," Arteta said. "Leo is upset but he's upset to show on the pitch how good he is, not upset, then come in and because I wasn't playing then, it is like this. That's a huge quality. When you put him in the starting XI he does exactly the same thing. That's a big message and a big example for the rest of the team and myself."

Trossard's composed right-foot finish after the ball fell to him in the box as Kai Havertz tackled Morgan Rogers from Bukayo Saka's cutback was in marked contrast to Villa striker Ollie Watkins' evening. The 28-year-old did not play a single minute in pre-season after featuring in England's run to the final of Euro 2024 and it showed.

With 25 minutes played in a cagey game -- the only notable highlight of which was a fine Emiliano Martínez save to deny Saka early on -- Leon Bailey tackled Gabriel Magalhães on the edge of the Arsenal box, Rogers fed the loose ball to Watkins and suddenly Villa had a glorious chance to take the lead. Watkins, unmarked 10 yards out, dragged his effort wide.

Watkins was at fault again nine minutes into the second half. Amadou Onana's shot deflected off Gabriel and hit the crossbar with Watkins first to react. Four yards out and with a gaping goal to aim at, Watkins could only steer his diving header within the range of goalkeeper David Raya. Nevertheless, it was a stunning recovery from Raya to get back to his feet and launch himself to his left to repel Watkins' effort with a strong hand.

"When we had to rely on certain individuals we did, like the situation of David -- that is an unbelievable save," Arteta said. "When we made the changes, the impact they had was tremendous. When the team starts to be equipped that way and starts to be able to navigate through different contexts in the match, it becomes a team that can win in every place. Today we showed that."

Trossard, meanwhile, occupies a curious position in that he is not a regular starter but is probably the best finisher Arteta has at his disposal. That is just one reason why the clamour for the Gunners to sign another attacking player before the transfer window closes has continued to grow.

But this was another occasion that will likely convince Arteta to go with the options he has unless a top target -- Nico Williams at Athletic Bilbao is of particular interest -- becomes available in the final week.

Thomas Partey celebrates with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard after scoring Arsenal's second goal at Villa Park. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Yet, super sub is a role Trossard seems to thrive in. Six of the Belgian's 14 league goals for Arsenal have been off the bench -- the highest percentage (43%) of any player for the club in the Premier League.

Thomas Partey curled in a second -- with the help of some soft hands from Martinez -- and while Villa were left to rue their opportunities, Arsenal could celebrate an important victory.

It was tempting to ask whether if efficiency cost Arsenal against Villa last season as Arteta suggested beforehand -- they had a higher xG, or expected goals, in both games but failed to score in 180 minutes -- then, was their improved efficiency the difference on Saturday?

"100 percent," replied Arteta. "Last year we generated more, obviously because of the context of the game when they scored first.

"Today they did something a little different to what we expected, especially in the first phase of our build up in the way they behave. This is what we have to do against any formation, any opponent, we are finding ways to be a threat from many areas. That's a big compliment for the team."

Further tough tests await. With Brighton -- fresh from beating Manchester United -- up next weekend before back-to-back away games at Tottenham and City, Arsenal's ability to stay on track on the road faces a stern test.

But they can point to a clear sign of progress by beating Villa -- and that is a welcome boost just two games into a campaign in which they believe breaking the 90-point barrier is essential to beat City to the title.