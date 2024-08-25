Transfer Talk: Juve still in for Sancho despite Gonzalez deal

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is open! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Juve circling Sancho and Gonzalez

Juventus remain committed to landing a deal for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, despite closing in on Fiorentina's Nico Gonzalez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

With Federico Chiesa looking set to depart the Turin outfit for Barcelona, Juventus have been keen to add to their wide options. Argentina international Gonzalez appears to be the first cab off the rank, with a mooted €8 million loan -- and a €25m option to buy -- set to be announced imminently. However, this has not dented their aspirations to strike a deal for Sancho.

Sancho has been on the radar of Juventus this summer and, whilst the 24-year-old had reportedly seen his relationship with United manager Erik ten Hag improve, there is still the potential for him to depart Old Trafford before the end of the transfer window.

Sancho was left out of United's squad for 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, with Romano suggesting that this was primarily due to the negotiations that are expected to continue over the next few days.

Football Italia have suggested that 21-year-old FC Porto flyer Francisco Conceição is also on Juventus' shortlist.

Juventus are reportedly still keen on Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Marseille are keen to strike a deal for Everton forward Neal Maupay, but they will face competition from Brentford, per Foot Mercato. It has been reported that Marseille have already seen a loan approach for Maupay rejected by Everton.

- Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira is set for a return to Porto, according to The Sun. The report reveals that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta informed the 24-year-old that he does not fit in with his plans, meaning that Vieria will be allowed to depart the Emirates Stadium before the end of the transfer window.

- Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners remains a priority for Juventus, who are keen to strike a deal before the conclusion of the transfer window, suggests Calciomercato. The Dutch midfielder was left out of Atalanta's squad for their clash against Torino, indicating that a move could be edging closer.

- Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is prioritising a switch to Paris Saint-Germain but the French club may not meet Napoli's valuation, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Nigeria international has a release clause of €130m, though it is reported that Napoli are holding out for a figure of roughly €100m. While it is expected that PSG will make their first official approach of the summer for Osimhen in the coming days, it is reportedly unlikely to match Napoli's valuation. This leaves the door ajar for both Arsenal and Chelsea, who lurk in the background, while clubs in Saudi Arabia are also still interested in securing a move for Osimhen.

- Aston Villa are in talks with VfL Wolfsburg for midfielder Aster Vranckx, reveals Nicolo Schira. The 21-year-old had reportedly garnered interest from Crystal Palace earlier in the transfer window, while Fiorentina and Napoli have also been linked with a move for the playmaker.