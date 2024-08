ISL 2024-25: League to start on September 13; full list of fixtures

Open Extended Reactions

The new season of the Indian Super League will begin on Friday, September 13 with League Shield winners Mohun Bagan and 2023-24 ISL final winners Mumbai City FC set to clash in a repeat of last year's final at Kolkata.

The schedule for this calendar year of the 2024-25 season was announced on Sunday. The matches will kick off at 7.30 PM with the double headers, on Saturdays, starting at 5.00 PM.

This season of the ISL will have 13 teams, with the addition of Mohammedan Sporting Club who earned promotion after winning the I-League. The fixtures of under-crisis club Hyderabad FC will be dependent on them clearing the AIFF Club Licensing.

Here's this year's schedule of ISL 2024-25:

September 13, 2024: Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City at 7.30 PM in Kolkata

September 14, 2024: Odisha FC vs Chennayin FC at 5.00 PM in Bhubaneshwar

September 14, 2024: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal at 7.30 PM in Bengaluru

September 15, 2024: Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC at 7.30 PM in Kochi

September 16, 2024: Mohammedan SC vs NorthEast United at 7.30 PM in Kolkata.

September 17, 2024: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC at 7.30 PM in Goa.

September 19, 2024: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC at 7.30 PM in Bengaluru

September 20, 2024: Punjab FC vs Odisha FC at 7.30 PM in New Delhi

September 21, 2024: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City at 5.00 PM in Jamshedpur

September 21, 2024: Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa at 7.30 PM in Kolkata

September 22, 2024: Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal at 7.30 PM in Kochi

September 23, 2024: Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United at 7.30 PM in Kolkata

September 25, 2024: Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC at 7.30 PM in New Delhi

September 26, 2024: Chennayin FC vs Mohammedan SC at 7.30 PM in Chennai

September 27, 2024: East Bengal vs FC Goa at 7.30 PM in Kolkata

September 28, 2024: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC at 5.00 PM in Bhubaneshwar

September 28, 2024: Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan at 7.30 PM in Bengaluru

September 29, 2024: NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters at 7.30 PM in Guwahati

October 1, 2024: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC at 7.30 PM in Hyderabad

October 2, 2024: Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC at in Mumbai

October 3, 2024: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters at 7.30 PM in Bhubaneshwar

October 4, 2024: FC Goa vs NorthEast United at 7.30 PM in Goa

October 5, 2024: Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal at 5.00 PM in Jamshedpur

October 5, 2024: Mohun Bagan vs Mohammedan SC at 7.30 PM in Kolkata

October 17, 2024: NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC at 7.30 PM in Guwahati

October 18, 2024: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC at 7.30 PM in Bengaluru

October 19, 2024: FC Goa vs Mumbai City at 5.00 PM in Goa

October 19, 2024: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan at 7.30 PM in Kolkata

October 20, 2024: Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters at 7.30 PM in Kolkata

October 21, 2024: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC at 7.30 PM in Jamshedpur

October 22, 2024: Odisha FC vs East Bengal at 7.30 PM in Bhubaneshwar

October 24, 2024: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa at 7.30 PM in Chennai

October 25, 2024: Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC at 7.30 PM in Kochi

October 26, 2024: NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur at 5.00 PM in Guwahati

October 26, 2024: Mohammedan SC vs Hyderabad FC at 7.30 PM in Kolkata

October 27, 2024: Mumbai City vs Odisha at 7.30 PM in Mumbai

October 30, 2024: Hyderabad FC vs Mohun Bagan at 7.30 PM in Hyderabad

October 31, 2024: Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC at 7.30 PM in New Delhi

November 2, 2024: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC at 7:30 PM in Goa

November 3, 2024: NorthEast United vs Odisha FC at 5 PM in Guwahati

November 3, 2024: Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters at 7:30 PM in Mumbai

November 4, 2024: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC at 7:30 PM in Jamshedpur

November 6, 2024: FC Goa vs Punjab FC at 7:30 PM in Goa

November 7, 2024: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC at 7:30 PM in Kochi

November 8, 2024: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United at 7:30 PM in Bengaluru

November 9, 2024: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City at 5 PM in Chennai

November 9, 2024: East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC at 7:30 PM in Kolkata

November 10, 2024: Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan at 7:30 PM in Bhubaneswar

November 23, 2024: Punjab FC vs NorthEast United at 5 PM in Delhi

November 23, 2024: Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur at 7:30 PM in Kolkata

November 24, 2024: Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin at 7:30 PM in Kochi

November 25, 2024: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC at 7:30 PM in Hyderabad

November 26, 2024: Mumbai City vs Punjab FC at 7:30 PM in Mumbai

November 27, 2024: Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru FC at 7:30 PM in Kolkata

November 28, 2024: Kerala Blasters vs FC goa at 7:30 PM in Kochi

November 29, 2024: East Bengal vs NorthEast United at 7:30 PM in Kolkata

November 30, 2024: Mumbai City vs Hyderabad FC at 5 PM in Mumbai

November 30, 2024: Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin at 7:30 PM in Kolkata

December 1, 2024: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC at 7:30 PM in Bhubaneswar

December 2, 2024: Jamshedpur FC vs Mohammedan SC at 7:30 PM in Jamshedpur

December 5, 2024: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City at 7:30 PM in Bhubaneswar

December 6, 2024: Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC at 7:30 PM in Delhi

December 7, 2024: Chennaiyin vs East Bengal at 5 PM in Chennai

December 7, 2024: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters at 7:30 PM in Bengaluru

December 8, 2024: NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan at 7:30 PM in Guwahati

December 11, 2024: Chennaiyin vs Hyderabad FC at 7:30 PM in Chennai

December 12, 2024: East Bengal vs Odisha FC at 7:30 PM in Kolkata

December 13, 2024: Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC at 7:30 PM in Jamshedpur

December 14, 2024: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa at 5 PM in Bengaluru

December 14, 2024: Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters at 7:30 PM in Kolkata

December 15, 2024: Mohammedan SC vs Mumbai City at 7:30 PM in Kolkata

December 17, 2024: East Bengal vs Punjab FC at 7:30 PM in Kolkata

December 20, 2024: FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan at 7:30 PM in Goa

December 21, 2024: Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin at 5 PM in Mumbai

December 21, 2024: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC at 7:30 PM in Kolkata

December 22, 2024: Kerala Blasters vs Mohammedan SC at 7:30 PM in Kochi

December 23, 2024: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United at 7:30 PM in Hyderabad

December 26, 2024: Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan at 7:30 PM in Delhi

December 27, 2024: Mohammedan SC vs Odisha FC at 7:30 PM in Kolkata

December 28, 2024: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal at 5 PM in Hyderabad

December 28, 2024: Chennaiyin vs Bengaluru FC at 7:30 PM in Chennai

December 29, 2024: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters at 7:30 PM in Jamshedpur

December 30, 2024: Mumbai City vs NorthEast United at 7:30 PM in Mumbai

The matches will be live-streamed on JioCinema and on TV it will be live on Sports18 Network.