Bay FC acquired 2019 World Cup winner Abby Dahlkemper in a trade with San Diego Wave FC, the teams announced on Monday.

In exchange, San Diego received $50,000 in allocation money. Dahlkemper subsequently signed a contract with Bay FC through the 2026 NWSL season, with an option for 2027.

The trade came at the request of Dahlkemper, who is a Bay Area native. Bay FC began playing in the NWSL this season as an expansion team.

"The opportunity to be a part of the Wave from the inaugural season has been a highlight for me in my career and [I am] so proud of what has been accomplished," Dahlkemper said in a statement.

"Since the announcement of Bay FC, I've dreamt of the opportunity to return to my hometown to play in front of my family and friends for the first time in my club career."

Dahlkemper was the first player in Wave FC history, signing in November 20221 ahead of the team's 2022 NWSL expansion season.

Abby Dahlkemper returned to the field late in 2023 following surgery. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

She played in 34 games for San Diego in all competitions, missing significant time due to multiple injuries over the past two and a half seasons.

Dahlkemper returned to the field late in 2023 following a major back surgery, in time to help San Diego win the NWSL Shield.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the fans and the San Diego Wave for the support you have given me," Dahlkemper said.

"It has truly been a privilege to play in front of you and see the success this club has had both on and off the field in such a short time span."

Dahlkemper has made 155 career NWSL appearances in all competitions since entering the league as a rookie in 2015.

She has won three NWSL Championships and four NWSL Shields, and she was named NWSL Defender of the Year in 2017.

Her previous success came with the Western New York Flash/North Carolina Courage franchise.

She was a starting center-back for the United States women's national team in its run to the 2019 World Cup title, and she was part of the USWNT squad that won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

She has appeared for the USWNT 83 times. Dahlkemper played youth soccer at Bay Area club MVLA, where current Bay FC head coach Albertin Montoya served as technical director and coached girls' teams.

"Abby is one of the best center backs in the NWSL, and we are happy to welcome her home," Montoya said in a statement.

"She brings her leadership, experience at the highest level with the USWNT and success in this league, which are key elements that make her an important addition for our group. On the field, she is a perfect fit for our style of play, and we are excited to have her as we look to make a playoff push down the stretch."