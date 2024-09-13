Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is "far away from Manchester" after his comments about winning titles. (0:53)

Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday thanked his supporters after reaching the milestone of 1 billion social media followers across all platforms.

The Al Nassr captain has 638 million followers on Instagram, 170 million on Facebook and 113 million on X.

He recently launched his YouTube channel, "UR · Ronaldo," that became the fastest channel to hit 1 million subscribers on the platform and has now reached over 60 million.

"We've made history -- 1 BILLION followers! This is more than just a number -- it's a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

"From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I've always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together.

"You've been with me every step of the way, through all the highs and the lows. This journey is our journey, and together, we've shown that there are no limits to what we can achieve. Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life."

Ronaldo, 39, this month became the first men's player in history to score 900 goals in official matches.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said: "The best is yet to come, and we'll keep pushing, winning, and making history together."