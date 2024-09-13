Open Extended Reactions

Fabian Hürzeler has been named the Premier League's manager of the month for August after leading Brighton to an unbeaten start this season in the 31-year-old's debut month in charge.

Brighton picked up seven points from their first three league games, with victories over Everton away and Manchester United at home, followed by a draw at Arsenal.

The winner was selected after combining public votes with those from a panel of football experts. The German, the youngest ever to win the award, beat fellow nominees, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Liverpool's Arne Slot, whose teams have made a perfect start to the season with nine points.

"I think it's always nice to win a trophy and it confirms your work. It's not only my work though -- it's the work from the whole club, it's the work from my staff members, the work from my players," Hürzeler said in a statement on Friday.

Fabian Hürzeler has claimed the Premier League's manager of the month award at the first attempt. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

"In the end all who are working in the club and our togetherness that has won this trophy. I'm really happy and now it's about winning the next trophy."

Last season, Ange Postecoglou won the award in his first month at Tottenham.