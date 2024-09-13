Carlo Ancelotti discusses Vinicius Jr. & Kylian Mbappe's delayed start to preseason with the pair yet to fully click into gear for Real Madrid. (1:38)

Ancelotti admits Vinicius Jr. 'not at his best' for Real Madrid yet (1:38)

Open Extended Reactions

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Jude Bellingham is not fit to play for Real Madrid in their LaLiga game at Real Sociedad on Saturday, while midfield teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni will also miss out.

Bellingham suffered a muscular injury in his right leg last month, with sources telling ESPN he would be absent until after this week's international break.

The England star didn't train with his teammates at Real Madrid City on Friday morning, and neither did Tchouameni, although two more injury doubts, defenders Éder Militão and Ferland Mendy, were both present.

"Tomorrow they won't play," Ancelotti said, when asked about Bellingham and Tchouaméni in his pre-match news conference. "It's too early. We'll see if they'll be available on Tuesday in the Champions League [against VfB Stuttgart]."

Champions Madrid have drawn two of their opening four LaLiga games so far this season, to leave them four points behind rivals Barcelona already.

The team's reshaped forward line -- which now includes summer arrival Kylian Mbappé -- has not been at its best, with Ballon d'Or contender Vinícius Júnior scoring just once, from the penalty spot, in those four matches.

"He's not at his best, but he's decisive for us," Ancelotti said, when asked about Vinícius. "We're not in a hurry. The team has scored goals and he's been important... I'm very happy with what he's doing."

Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid training on Thursday. Sara Gordon/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Ancelotti denied that Vinícius has been distracted by interest from Saudi Arabia, with ESPN reporting last month that the Brazil international had put off a decision on his future until next summer.

"I don't know if [Vinícius] had an offer or not," Ancelotti said. "I speak with everyone on a daily basis, and we've never talked about that subject. Vinicius loves playing football so much that anything on the outside doesn't bother him."

Teammate Rodrygo admitted this week that he was "upset" at being left off the men's 2024 Ballon d'Or shortlist, and said his versatility had affected his development, but Ancelotti said he had no concerns about locker room jealousy.

"If it happens, I'll detect it," Ancelotti said. "In the locker room there's a very good, healthy atmosphere... [Rodrygo] deserved to be [on the shortlist] and I understand that he's upset.

"Someone has forgotten what he's done in the Champions League, scoring against [Manchester] City and being important. It's a virtue that he's a wildcard, that he can play in many positions and always does well."

On Friday, Real Madrid reached an official agreement with goalkeeper Andriy Lunin over a new contract which will run until 2028.