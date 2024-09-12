Open Extended Reactions

Andriy Lunin impressed for Real Madrid last season in Thibaut Courtois' absence. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with goalkeeper Andriy Lunin over a new contract which will run until 2028, multiple sources have told ESPN.

Lunin, 25, starred for Madrid last season as part of the team that won a LaLiga and Champions League double, with first-choice keeper Thibaut Courtois sidelined through injury for much of the campaign.

There had been suggestions that Lunin would seek to leave the Bernabéu following Courtois' return to fitness, but the Ukraine international has now agreed to a new deal which will see a contract due to expire in 2025 extended by another three years.

Negotiations between the parties began in March, and ESPN reported that an agreement in principle had been reached. However, one of the issues of disagreement was over the new contract's duration.

Madrid's offer was a one-year extension, until 2026, while Lunin was keen to receive a longer-term deal.

Madrid were delighted with Lunin's attitude and performances last season, sources said. When Courtois tore his anterior cruciate ligament in August 2023, the club brought in Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on loan as an experienced alternative.

However, Lunin soon established himself as No. 1, and went on to make a total of 21 starts in LaLiga, as well as eight in the Champions League, including both legs of the round-of-16, quarterfinals and semifinals.

He returned to the substitute's bench when Courtois regained full fitness, with Courtois starting in Madrid's Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, a game Lunin missed through illness.

Sources told ESPN that Lunin wants to see if he will continue to be given opportunities to play. If Courtois remains a fixture in the team, and extends his own contract beyond 2026, Lunin may reconsider his position, they said.

Lunin's new deal means Madrid no longer risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of this season in that case, and instead would be able to negotiate his departure for a significant fee.

The goalkeeper is represented by agent Jorge Mendes, and sources told ESPN that he has received interest from the Premier League and Serie A.