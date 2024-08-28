Juventus have completed the signing of Netherlands international Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta, the club confirmed on Wednesday.
The deal, worth a reported €59 million ($65.6m), ends one of Serie A's most protracted transfer sagas of the summer and sees head coach Thiago Motta land one of his main targets as Juventus attempt to compete for their first Scudetto since 2020.
Koopmeiners excelled for Atalanta under Gian Piero Gasperini since joining the Bergamo-based club in 2021 from AZ Alkmaar. In 97 Serie A games, he has scored 26 goals and added 10 assists.
The midfielder played a key role in their triumphant Europa League campaign, featuring in all but one of their games as the club claimed their first trophy in 61 years and defeated Liverpool and the otherwise unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen on the way.
Koopmeiners has not featured for Atalanta in their three games so far this term as the transfer edged towards its conclusion, and he missed his country's Euro 2024 campaign after suffering an injury on the eve of the tournament.
He has made 21 appearances for Netherlands since his debut in October 2020, scoring twice.