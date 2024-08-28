Open Extended Reactions

Teun Koopmeiners played an integral role in Atalanta's Europa League triumph. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Juventus have completed the signing of Netherlands international Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

The deal, worth a reported €59 million ($65.6m), ends one of Serie A's most protracted transfer sagas of the summer and sees head coach Thiago Motta land one of his main targets as Juventus attempt to compete for their first Scudetto since 2020.