Holders Liverpool will begin their defence of the Carabao Cup by hosting Premier League rivals West Ham United in the third round at Anfield.

Wednesday's draw also pitted Premier League champions Manchester City at home against second-tier Watford while Arsenal will host League One's Bolton Wanderers at the Emirates.

Manchester United have a home game against League One Barnsley at Old Trafford, Tottenham Hotspur must travel to second-tier Coventry and losing 2024 finalists Chelsea host fourth-tier Barrow.

The third round sees the teams playing in European competition this season enter the competition after the rest of the Premier League teams began in the second round. Matches will be played in the weeks commencing Sept. 16 and 23.

West Ham beat Bournemouth on Wednesday in an all-Premier League clash settled by an 88th-minute, deflected Jarrod Bowen goal at the London Stadium.

In another top-tier clash, Newcastle United knocked out Nottingham Forest 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw as Premier League Ipswich Town and Bournemouth also went out at the first hurdle.

Fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon emerged as second-round giant-killers, beating promoted Ipswich 4-2 on spot kicks after a lively 2-2 draw in front of a crowd of 7,900 in south-west London.

They were rewarded in the draw with a third-round home game against Newcastle.

Ipswich Town were 2-1 down and heading for the exit in regular time when Conor Chaplin headed in an 86th-minute equaliser to force the shootout.

The Dons' goalkeeper Owen Goodman then saved from Jack Taylor and Omari Hutchinson.

"The underdog story in football. It's another amazing night and another chapter in that story," Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson told the BBC.

"We always have to do it the hard way as a football club, but we find a way."

There were goals galore at Championship side Cardiff City who came from behind three times against Southampton only to lose 5-3 to the Premier League visitors after stoppage-time strikes by James Bree and Cameron Archer.

Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford, with England striker Ivan Toney absent pending interest from other clubs, beat Burnley and Colchester United 2-0 and 1-0 respectively.

Goncalo Guedes scored either side of half-time to send Wolves through while Brentford goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson saved a Jack Payne penalty after Keane Lewis-Potter scored in the 45th.

CARABAO CUP THIRD -ROUND DRAW

Liverpool vs. West Ham

Manchester City vs. Watford

Arsenal vs. Bolton

Manchester United vs. Barnsley

Wycombe vs. Aston Villa

Coventry vs. Tottenham

Walsall vs. Leicester

Brentford vs. Leyton Orient

Blackpool vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Preston vs. Fulham

Everton vs. Southampton

Queens Park Rangers vs. Crystal Palace

Stoke vs. Fleetwood

Brighton vs. Wolverhampton

AFC Wimbledon vs. Newcastle

Chelsea vs. Barrow

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.