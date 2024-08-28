Luis Garcia reacts to Dani Olmo's debut with Barcelona, in which Olmo scored the winning goal for the club. (1:18)

Barcelona are in talks to hijack Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajčetić's move to RB Salzburg, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Bajčetić, 19, has emerged as a loan target for Barça after Marc Bernal was ruled out for months with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury on Wednesday.

Salzburg, now coached by Jürgen Klopp's former assistant Pep Lijnders, were in the driving seat to complete a deal for the Spanish youngster.

However, the emergence of Barça could change Bajčetić's final destination before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara knows Bajčetić well from his time at Anfield and sources say he is pushing hard for a season-long loan move to be completed.

Thiago was part of new Barça coach Hansi Flick's coaching staff during the summer on a short-term deal and could return again when he's completed his badges.

Sources add that other clubs in Spain, Germany and France have also made enquiries to Liverpool.

Stefan Bajčetić has yet to feature for Arne Slot's Liverpool in the Premier League. Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Catalan side had previously decided against bolstering their midfield this summer but Bernal's injury has changed their plans.

With Gavi and Frenkie de Jong still out injured and Ilkay Gündogan back at Manchester City, they have been left short in the middle of the park.

Barça have had trouble registering new signings this summer, with Dani Olmo missing the first two games of the season before making his debut in the win over Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday after his inscription was finally processed.

However, with Bajčetić only arriving on a potential loan deal and not commanding a huge salary, there is hope they would be able to make space to register him while complying with LaLiga's financial regulations.

Bajčetić joined Liverpool from his hometown club Celta Vigo in 2020 and has made 22 appearances for the first team.

Initially a centre-back, Klopp moved him into midfield, while he can also play anywhere across the back four.

Injuries have hampered his progress in recent seasons but sources say he is fully fit after a full preseason.