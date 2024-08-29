James Olley discusses if Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish could make their way back into Lee Carsley's England squad. (1:27)

England defender Kieran Trippier has confirmed his retirement from international football at the age of 22 after earning 54 caps for his country.

The announcement came shortly before interim manager Lee Carsley was set to name the first England squad since the European Championship ahead of games against Ireland and Finland in the Nations League.

Trippier scored one goal for England -- a memorable free-kick against Croatia in the World Cup semifinal defeat against Croatia in 2018.

Kieran Trippier won 54 caps for England. Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

"I never thought as a young lad from Bury that I would play for my country let alone achieve 54 caps. It's been one of the biggest honours of my life to represent my country at 4 major tournaments," Trippier said on Instagram.

"I want to say a big thank you to Gareth [Southgate] and all the staff that have worked with the England squad for the trust they have placed in me throughout the years.

"Thank you to all my teammates -- we have had some very special moments reaching 2 Euro finals, and a World Cup semi final and I am sure in the future this group of players will win a major tournament.

"I want to wish Lee [Carsley], the coaching staff and the team all the best for the future.

"And finally a big thank you to all the England fans for your incredible support travelling all over the world to support us and keeping us going in the difficult moments."