Lee Carsley has recalled Jack Grealish and selected debutants Morgan Gibbs-White, Tino Livramento, Noni Madueke and Angel Gomes in his first England squad as interim head coach.

The 26-man group also features Manchester City's 19-year-old right-back Rico Lewis, but while Harry Maguire was selected, there was no place for Kyle Walker.

Lewis Dunk, Adam Wharton and Ivan Toney were all omitted from Carsley's squad despite having been part of England's run to the Euro 2024 final under Gareth Southgate.

Grealish was left out of Southgate's squad for the tournament in Germany and has not started either of City's first two matches of the new Premier League season, but Carsley said that he is looking forward to coaching the winger.

"[I'm] really excited to work with Jack. I've known of Jack for a while, never worked with him before," Carsley told a news conference.

"I've seen his talents, seen the ability he's got. He's probably coming in as well, one of those players who's maybe got a point to prove. And I'm looking forward to seeing a fit and motivated Jack Grealish."

Maguire also missed the cut for Southgate's Euro 2024 squad after he failed to adequately recover from injury in time for the tournament.

"I see him [Maguire] as a real good leader," Carsley said. "Especially with the centre-backs that we've got, along with John Stones, and Ez [Eberechi Eze], Levi [Colwill]. Good young defenders -- and Marc [Guéhi]-- who are still learning the game. But I think someone like him will be a good example for him."

Carsley is in charge while the Football Association's search for Southgate's successor continues with games to come early next month against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

The 50-year-old had been coach of England's under-21s and made 40 senior appearances for the Republic of Ireland during his playing career.

Madueke's first callup to the senior side comes in the wake of his hat trick in Chelsea's 6-1 win against Wolves on Sunday, while Gibbs-White scored the winner for Nottingham Forest in their victory over Southampton on Saturday.

Angel Gomes has been handed a shock callup to Lee Carsley's England squad. Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Gomes' selection has come as more of a surprise. The talented 23-year-old has been looking to get his career back on track after joining French club Lille from Manchester United in 2020.

"I'm sure people will be a lot more aware of Morgan maybe than Angel," Carsley said. "Morgan's a very attacking player, full of energy, very craetive, very exciting, brilliant attitude, excellent work-rate, very difficult to play against. He's been really successful with England [youth teams], which was important.

"Angel's probably different to what we would have seen in the past in terms of the centre midfielder that's more physical, more robust. Angel's very technical. He controls the game with his skill and his technique. He's very, very determined. Excellent attitude. Loves football. Like I said, technically and tactically he's excellent, a player that people will be excited to see."

Gomes, Livramento, Gibbs-White and Madueke all played for Carsley during his time as England U21 manager.

"Looking at the squad that I've picked today, I've worked with the majority of them, whether that was from U16 to U21s before, or worked with them currently," Carsley said.

"I think it was important, not only with the players, but to get staff around me as well who understand how I work, how I want to see a camp run.

Jude Bellingham and Luke Shaw were unavailable for selection through injury, while Kieran Trippier announced his retirement from international football earlier on Thursday.

Lee Carsley's 26-man England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher (Atlético Madrid), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)