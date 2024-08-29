Transfer Talk: Arsenal keen on last-minute move for Sterling

Open Extended Reactions

The summer transfer window is open! Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal eyeing move for Chelsea's Sterling

Arsenal are interested in a potential deal for Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling but they are not willing to pay a fee, reports the Independent.

Chelsea are keen to offload Sterling before the end of the transfer window, with the 29-year-old not in the plans of manager Enzo Maresca. It is reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is an admirer of Sterling and also enjoys a strong relationship with the winger due to their time spent together at Manchester City.

However, even though the Gunners might be keen on a deal, they are reportedly not willing to pay a fee and the move is reliant on Chelsea settling part of his contract and wages.

The deal is made complicated by Sterling earning a reported £325,000 a week at Chelsea, with Arsenal "unlikely" to go over £150,000, meaning Sterling would have to take a sizeable salary cut to join the north London club.

Alongside Sterling, the Daily Mail reveals that Arsenal are weighing up a swoop for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. The Bavarian outfit has offered Coman to several clubs in Europe, with Bayern keen to offload the Frenchman.

However, it is reported that there are doubts regarding Arsenal's ability to match Coman's salary at Bayern, which could stifle the chances of a deal materialising.

Arsenal will look to bring in Chelsea's Raheem Sterling before the end of the transfer window. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal have held talks with Brentford forward Ivan Toney's agents as the Gunners weigh up a potential approach, reports TeamTalk. The England international looks set to leave Brentford, having been linked strongly with a move to the Saudi Pro League and Chelsea. However, the report reveals that Arsenal are looking to make concrete steps toward striking a deal. It is reported that Arsenal are considering a £50m approach for Toney, who is in the final year of his contract at Brentford.

- Ipswich Town might look to strike a deal for Crystal Palace forward Odsonne Édouard, reports the The Evening Standard. After Chelsea forward Armando Broja failed a medical with Ipswich, the Tractor Boys are now looking to secure a striker before the transfer window closes. The report reveals that with Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah set to join Palace, the south London club are open to parting ways with Edouard. However, it is reported that even though Ipswich are not "closed off" to an approach for the Palace forward, he is not currently a priority target for the club.

- Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is closer to a move to Al Ahli rather than to Chelsea, reports Fabrice Hawkins. It is reported that the Nigeria international is waiting for a new approach from Chelsea, with Osimhen not willing to take a salary cut to join the Blues. Even though Osimhen is keen to join the Premier League side, the tweet indicates that currently he looks more likely to join the Saudi Pro League side. Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Chelsea have approached Napoli for Osimhen for a loan deal, with an obligation to buy.

- Juventus and Manchester United have still not reached an agreement for winger Jadon Sancho, with Chelsea monitoring the situation, reports Calciomercato. The Englishman will be allowed to depart Old Trafford, and the player has already reportedly given the green light to move to Juventus. However, the Italian club has struggled to reach an agreement with United so far. The report reveals that Juventus' approach has been for a loan spell until June; with no obligation to make this permanent, however, this will not be enough to tempt United into agreeing to the deal.

- An agreement has been reached between Al Nassr and RB Leipzig for defender Mohamed Simakan, reports Fabrizio Romano. The tweet indicates that a package of over €40m has been agreed between the two clubs, as well as a long-term contract for the 24-year-old. It is reported that a medical has been booked with the deal seemingly reaching the final stages before an announcement can be made. Simakan was previously linked with a move to Newcastle United, though a deal has not materialised.