Salah, De Bruyne, Son, Ronaldo among top free agents in 2025

The list of high-profile players whose contracts expire in 2025 is pretty impressive and there are some big-names whose futures are far from being resolved.

Incredibly, there are some stars who are actually free agents right now, including: Keylor Navas, Joel Matip, Adrien Rabiot, Anthony Martial and Memphis Depay.

But here's a rundown of the most coveted players who will be available next year, not including those who have a club option to extend their deal.

Salah admitted after the win over Manchester United last weekend that he could be playing his final season for Liverpool with his contract due to expire at the end of the campaign. No talks are ongoing but Liverpool surely want to keep the forward, who has an incredible 214 goals and 92 assists from his 352 games. The club rejected a £150 million offer to sign the Egypt international in September 2023, but if another big offer arrives in January they may accept it.

Virgil van Dijk, 33, CB, Liverpool

Arguably still one of the best defenders in the world, even at 33, it's hard to imagine a Liverpool side without Van Dijk. Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr are reportedly ready to make him the best-paid defender ever, while Bayern Munich have also been linked with him. How funny would it be to see former Man City centre-back Vincent Kompany as his manager?

While Liverpool's other two stars are reaching the end of their careers, Alexander-Arnold is still in the prime of his. Real Madrid are the team who have been linked the most with the versatile right-back, who has found success drifting into central midfield for club and country. The England international is a one-club man, having signed youth terms at Anfield in 2004, so he'll surely stay put. Though his reaction to being substituted by new manager Arne Slot during the 2-0 win against Brentford on Aug. 25 might be telling.

Alphonso Davies, 23, LB, Bayern Munich

Arguably the best left-back in the world, Davies' relationship with Bayern seems to have deteriorated as his contract ticks down. In March, his agent Nick Huoseh said Bayern's "ultimatum" over new terms was not fair to the player, and it does look likely that he will leave Germany. Sources have told ESPN that Real Madrid are interested in signing Davies and are prepared to wait to acquire his services on a free transfer, which would be quite a coup for a player in his prime.

Joshua Kimmich, 29, RB/CM, Bayern Munich

Incredibly, for a player of his class, Kimmich has found himself out of favour at Bayern in recent years. He clashed with former boss Thomas Tuchel and could find himself out as part of Kompany's squad overhaul. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all shown interest from the Premier League, while PSG and Barcelona are also monitoring the situation. While the Germany international seems to be settling back into a right-back role, he reportedly wants to find a club willing to play him in central midfield.

Tottenham spent years trying to find a backup for Harry Kane, then when he left to join Bayern in 2023 they needed a replacement. Son has admirably filled the void and is arguably the club's most important player. But, at 32, time is not on his side and he has lost a little sparkle from previous years. Fenerbahce have reportedly shown an interest and last summer he was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia but told reporters: "Money is not important to me. The most important thing is to play in a league that I enjoy playing in. I have so much more I want to accomplish in the Premier League."

play 1:50 Is it time for Kevin De Bruyne to leave Manchester City? Mark Ogden believes if a big enough offer comes in from Saudi Arabia for Kevin De Bruyne then Man City should accept it.

Kevin De Bruyne, 33, AM, Manchester City

De Bruyne is still capable of changing a game from midfield and has 103 goals and 167 assists for the club, while winning 16 trophies to date. But City are evolving and his time may be up -- with a potentially lucrative move to Saudi Arabia on the cards. However, the player himself isn't giving anything away and said after Saturday's win at West Ham United: "I haven't spoken to anyone [about a new contract]. There's been a lot of noises and news. I said in the summer I expect a quiet summer and that's what happened. I've been on holiday, came back, started training. That's it. Nothing to tell.

Leroy Sané, 28, FW, Bayern Munich

At 28, Sané is one of the top wingers in Europe and his record of 48 goals and 50 assists from 175 games is impressive. However, he struggled for form and fitness in the second half of last season and has yet to play this campaign due to a groin injury. While Bayern are reportedly looking to extend his deal -- given Kompany was a former teammate of his at Man City -- they did spend €60m to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace and that could have an impact on Sané's game time.

Any club looking for a top young goal-scorer need look no further than David. At age 24, he is already third on Lille's all-time scoring list with 87 from 190 games and the Canada international has landed himself quite a reputation in Ligue 1. Chelsea were in talks with him earlier this year, while Juventus, Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been linked. Lille president Oliver Letang previously stated that David would be allowed to leave in the summer -- with a release clause of €58m in his contract -- but nothing materialised as a move to Napoli fell through.

Inter want Dumfries to sign a new deal, as he impressed at both ends of the pitch -- he scored four goals and made five assists in 31 games -- as Inter won the Scudetto last season. But talks have yet to get off the ground and there are plenty of interested parties. Man United signed Noussair Mazraoui this summer and have Diogo Dalot on the books, but could well make a move as Erik ten Hag continues to sign Netherlands internationals.

play 0:48 Why Messi is an added pressure for Inter Miami Ale Moreno talks about why having Lionel Messi at Inter Miami gives the team pressure to win titles.

December expiry

There are also a few players who will play through the summer but have contracts that expire at the end of the year. And you may know them well.

Lionel Messi, 37, FW, Inter Miami

The Argentina legend isn't the player he once was, but he's still capable of changing a game and he has led Inter Miami forward with 25 goals and 16 assists from 29 matches. MLS would miss him if he were to move on, with his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys in Argentina a possible destination for his retirement.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, FW, Al Nassr

How long can he keep going? By the time Ronaldo's contract expires in 2025, he will be 41, but there's every chance that he signs up for another year given his dedication to physical fitness. A return to Sporting CP would be a romantic ending to a stellar career before his retires but it's unlikely and the player himself says it's likely he will hang up his boots in Saudi Arabia.

Roony Bardghji, 18, FW, FC Copenhagen

While the two all-time greats above are coming to the end of their careers, Bardghji is only just beginning his. A tricky winger with pace to burn, the Sweden U21 international has 15 goals in 78 games and is on the radar of a number of top clubs -- including Man United, Tottenham, PSG and Real Madrid -- after impressing in last season's Champions League. He is currently out with a serious knee injury but could be a gamble worth taking once he recovers.