Mohamed Salah said on Sunday that he could be playing in his final season for Liverpool with his contract due to expire at the end of the campaign.

Salah, 32, spoke following Liverpool's 3-0 Premier League victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford in which he scored one goal and also provided two assists.

"I had a good summer; I had a long time to stay with myself and think positive, as you know it's my last year in the club," Salah told Sky Sports.

"I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to think about it -- I feel I'm free to play football and we'll see what happens next year.

"Nobody in the club has talked to me yet about contracts, so OK I'll play my last season and we'll see at the end of the season. It's not up to me."

Liverpool rejected a £150 million ($197m) offer from Saudi Pro League team Al Ittihad for Salah in September 2023 and despite reports of a renewed attempt by Saudi Arabian teams to sign the Egypt international this summer, no firm offer was made for the forward.

Mohamed Salah scored one goal and provided two assists during Liverpool's 3-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

And although Salah's contract is now in its final year, Liverpool manager Arne Slot said he would not discuss the player's situation.

"At this moment [Salah] is one of ours and I am really happy with him being one of ours," Slot said. "He played really well, but I don't talk about contracts."

Salah is one of three Liverpool stars who are inside the final year of their respective contracts.

Club captain Virgil van Dijk and academy product Trent Alexander-Arnold are also due to leave the club at the end of the season unless they agree on new contracts to extend their stays at Anfield.

Salah has scored 214 goals and provided 92 assists in 352 appearances for Liverpool. He joined the club in 2017 from Roma after spells with Basel, Chelsea and Fiorentina.