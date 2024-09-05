Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami is set to sign Argentinian goalkeeper Óscar Ustari as a free agent, a source told ESPN.

Ustari last featured for Chilean first-division side Audax Italiano before being released from the roster midseason. Now, he'll arrive in MLS as a substitute for Inter Miami starting goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Ustari started his career with Independiente, spending two seasons in the Argentine first division to inspire a move to LaLiga's Getafe in 2007. While abroad, the goalkeeper saw time with Almeria and then-Premier League team Sunderland.

He also featured for Liga MX teams Atlas and Pachuca, racking up 169 appearances in Mexico.

Internationally, Ustari formed part of former manager Jose Pekerman's Argentina roster for the 2006 FIFA World Cup and joined the Under-23 team at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. He's managed two senior team appearances and three Olympic game appearances overall for Argentina.

Ustari is set to join a dominant Inter Miami team under head coach Gerardo Martino. The Herons lead the Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield standings with 59 points in 27 games.

Inter Miami remains on course to break the league record for most points recorded during the regular season, a mark set by the New England Revolution when they hit 73 points in 2021.

Inter Miami returns to action after the international break on Saturday, Sept. 14, with a home game against the Philadelphia Union at Chase Stadium.