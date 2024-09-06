Conor Gallagher and Julián Álvarez are greeted to a packed Metropolitano Stadium as they are unveiled as two of Atlético Madrid's new signings. (1:21)

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher said he only has positive things to say about his time at the club despite his tumultuous exit during the summer transfer window.

Gallagher signed with Atlético Madrid in August after turning down three offers of a two-year contract extension, with a club option to add a further year after many teammates were given much longer contract extensions.

At his boyhood club, under manager Mauricio Pochettino, Gallagher proved himself as a pivotal player for Chelsea but failed to prove his worth in the eyes of new manager Enzo Maresca.

Speaking in a news conference ahead of England's Nations League game against the Republic of Ireland, the 24-year-old refused to criticise Chlesea's handling of his exit.

"Honestly, with Chelsea I have only got good things to say. I leave Chelsea with really special memories. The dream came true. So, I am very lucky," Gallagher said.

Subsequently, Atlético are yet to lose in this season's LaLiga campaign with the help of Gallagher. However, there have been suggestions that Gallagher left Chelsea due to a lack of technicality in play to compliment Maresca's style.

"I don't think that's true, personally," the midfielder said.

"I think last season I had a good season with Chelsea and you could see by Pochettino playing me every game and showing his trust in me.

"And the fans appreciated what I did on the pitch. I'm very grateful for all of that and very thankful to the fans, and very thankful to Pochettino for giving me that platform to go and express myself and show the best version of myself at Chelsea."