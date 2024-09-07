Open Extended Reactions

Riccardo Calafiori's injury does not look serious. Getty

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori was forced off with injury during Italy's 3-1 UEFA Nations League victory against France on Friday.

Calafiori, 22, who joined Arsenal from Bologna this summer, was hurt when Ousmane Dembélé caught him on the back of the leg with his studs after being tackled by another player.

Despite trying to play on he was replaced by Alessandro Buongiorno in the 71st minute.

However, Italy coach Luciano Spalletti said postmatch there is a chance that Calafiori could return to face Israel on Monday.

"We need to assess Riccardo but with our staff, we've a good chance to have him back with us for the next game," Spalletti said.

The news will not be welcomed by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta who has already lost another new signing, Mikel Merino, to injury during his first training session.

Merino, a €32.5 million ($36m) addition from Real Sociedad, sustained the injury when colliding with centre-back Gabriel Magalhães during practice at London Colney.

Additionally, Declan Rice will be suspended for the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur after receiving a second yellow card for kicking the ball away during the Premier League draw with Brighton on Aug. 31.