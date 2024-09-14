Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor discusses Chelsea's chances of success in a competition she won as a player and manager, the UEFA Women's Champions League. (1:14)

Barcelona turned down an offer for England international Keira Walsh before the Women's Super League (WSL) transfer window closed on Friday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Sources told ESPN both Arsenal and Chelsea had expressed an interest in signing Walsh this summer, with reports suggesting the bid came from the former and would have broken the transfer record in the women's game.

Catalan media claim the offer was as high as €1.1 million ($1.2m), which is significantly more than the record of €800,000, set when Zambia forward Racheal Kundananji joined National Women's Soccer League [NWSL] side Bay FC from Madrid CFF earlier this year.

A source told ESPN that Barça had "no intention" of letting Walsh leave and that all interested parties were referred to the midfielder's €3m release clause.

Barça's strong stance comes despite the fact Walsh, who joined the club for a then world record €400,000 fee from Manchester City in 2022, is out of contract at the end of the season and could potentially walk away as a free agent.

Sources told EPSN that Walsh would have been open to return to her native England, but Barça remain hopeful of convincing her to extend her stay, with a source adding the back-to-back European champions "don't want to weaken a team which won everything it could possibly win last season."

Keira Walsh won the Champions League with Barcelona last season. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Walsh, meanwhile, started on Friday as Barça beat Real Sociedad 3-1 in their first home game of the season to make it two wins from two to start Liga F.

"There is no Keira Walsh issue," coach Pere Romeu said in a news conference after that match.

"She has been with us all preseason and is an essential player. She understands our style of play perfectly, she is a very professional player and from day one she has shown a spectacular attitude and commitment to the team. We will continue to count on her this season."

María Pérez did leave the club for England on Friday, though, with Barça confirming the young midfielder has joined London City Lionesses on a permanent deal.

The Lionesses play in the Women's Championship but the addition of Pérez, who was part of Spain's World Cup winning squad last year, shows the level of their ambition.

Owned by Michele Kang, who also owns Lyon and Washington Spirit, the London-based side have also signed Sweden internationals Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson to boost their bit to gain promotion to the WSL.