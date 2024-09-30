MLS Power Rankings: Messi on target, LAFC clinch playoff spot

Lionel Messi finds the back of the net from outside the box to tie the score for Inter Miami. (0:49)

It's Monday, and another week of MLS action is in the books, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Our Power Rankings are derived from a combination of key season statistics (points per game, goal differential, expected goal differential), recent performance, the Opta computer ratings, and the observations of our writers.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in freefall? We've ranked all 29 clubs in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Lionel Messi was having a shaky game, until he scored a banger. Luis Suárez missed a wide-open tap-in, and Inter still drew Charlotte. Even when the Herons struggle, they still get results and now they're knocking on the door of the Supporters' Shield.

Previous ranking: 2

Cucho Hernández's obscene finish nearly fired the Crew to a comeback win but they, like the rest of the league, couldn't keep Christian Benteke in check. The D.C. star hit twice in the 2-2 draw and just about extinguished Columbus' hopes of winning the Shield.

Previous ranking: 3

The Galaxy had a well-timed bye with a two-match week coming up and a chance to wrap up the top seed in the West.

Previous ranking: 5

It was a big week for LAFC, who won the U.S. Open Cup then immediately went into Cincinnati and clinched a playoff spot with a 2-1 win. It was a good example of how well-rounded the Black and Gold are, with teenager David Martínez scoring the first goal before Dénis Bouanga came off the bench to net the winner. Steve Cherundolo gets production from everyone on this squad.

Previous ranking: 4

One of the keys to Cincy's success a year ago was their dominance at home, where they won 13 of 17 matches. This year, that magic is gone. They lost 2-1 to LAFC on Saturday for their third loss in their past five matches at TQL Stadium and sixth of the season. The Garys are still in position for at least one home playoff game, but that may not mean as much as it did last season.

play 0:33 Dénis Bouanga nets game-winning goal for LAFC vs. FC Cincinnati Dénis Bouanga nets game-winning goal for LAFC vs. FC Cincinnati

Previous ranking: 7

RSL's tough run continued with a draw in Austin, and maybe most concerningly is it came as a result of a bad finish again. Pablo Mastroeni's team was excellent late in matches to begin the season, but that's flipped lately and turning a two-goal lead in the 72nd minute into a 2-2 draw isn't going to help.

Previous ranking: 10

One goal from slow possession, another on a set piece, and a third quick hitter forced by a great press? The Lions beat Dallas every way possible and showed why they have won nine of their past 13. The East is very tough at the top, but Orlando has the goods to make a run.

Previous ranking: 9

The Pigeons hadn't won a league match since way back on July 3, but that's not a problem anymore after they went to New Jersey and thumped the Red Bulls, 5-1. Alonso Martínez and Maxi Morález were terrific, and if they can keep that form going then sneaking into a top-four seed with a deep playoff run to follow is very much in play.

Previous ranking: 6

The injuries keep piling up for Houston, with Latif Blessing and Ezequiel Ponce the latest to join the list of the walking wounded. So it's no surprise the Dynamo fell to the Sounders despite Steve Clark's best efforts. Hopefully Houston can get Blessing, Ponce and Héctor Herrera back at full strength for the playoffs.

Previous ranking: 13

The Sounders clinched a playoff spot thanks to some results in their favor around the league and they celebrated with a 1-0 win over the Dynamo. Who would have thought Seattle would have a place in the postseason locked up with time to spare after getting off to the worst nine-game start in club history?

Previous ranking: 11

The Timbers will never be happy about conceding control of the Cascadia Cup fight, but it's hard to fault Portland for their draw in Vancouver. They were playing without both Evander and David Ayala, so a point is a job well done.

Previous ranking: 14

After seven-and-a-half years of "how good could MNUFC be with a great striker?" we finally have our answer. Kelvin Yeboah hit for two more in a 3-0 win over Colorado to give him seven goals in six matches with the Loons. None of the West's top seeds will want to see the Loons in the playoffs.

Previous ranking: 12

The Caps had a chance to just about wrap up the Cascadia Cup and a third-minute goal by Brian White had them on their way, but they couldn't hold on against a shorthanded Timbers team and had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Fortunately, they have another chance to claim regional supremacy with a win over Seattle in a couple days.

Previous ranking: 8

The Rapids had plenty of the ball in Minnesota but did nothing with it in a 3-0 loss. Watching the Loons punish Colorado through their high-priced Designated Player, it was hard not to wonder what Chris Armas' team could do if they spent on some top-end talent.

Previous ranking: 15

The road has not been kind to Charlotte since they entered the league so when the ball fell to Suárez for a stoppage-time tap-in, they had to be thinking "here we go again." But the Uruguay legend skied his shot, and the Crown walked out of Miami with a well-earned point. Slowly but surely, things are turning in Charlotte.

Previous ranking: 17

Nathan Harriel's well-placed shot rescued the Union from utter disaster, as they got outplayed for most of the match and were lucky to walk away with a 1-1 draw against Atlanta. As of now, that point is the difference between Philly making the playoffs and missing out, but with Orlando, Columbus and Philadelphia on tap to finish the season, it's looking unlikely to matter.

Previous ranking: 19

The Five Stripes played like a team whose playoff lives were on the line and probably deserved full points. Unfortunately, the soccer gods disagreed and Saba Lobjanidze's 72nd-minute goal was only good enough to earn them a draw, giving them three points to make up in the final three matches.

Previous ranking: 16

The Red Bulls clinched a league-record 15th consecutive postseason appearance, but it was hardly a time for celebration in Harrison. They let NYCFC walk into their house and embarrass them, 5-1. RBNY are second-best in New York and have just two wins since June 1. They may be playoff bound, but there's little reason to believe they'll last long right now.

Previous ranking: 20

Lorenzo Insigne was one-on-one with the goalkeeper in the 89th minute, putting the match-winner on his foot and, inexplicably, he passed. The chance disappeared and so did the TFC victory, as they settled for a 1-1 draw in Chicago. The Reds better finish the season strong and keep their spot in the playoffs, because it's going to be awfully painful if those two dropped points result in a premature end to their campaign.

Previous ranking: 23

DCU's "Find Benteke in front of goal and watch him work" strategy proved successful yet again as the Belgian scored twice to snag a draw against Columbus. Benteke now has a three-goal cushion in the Golden Boot race and D.C. are within three points of a playoff spot. It's going to be a spicy finish to the season in the capital.

play 0:45 Christian Benteke's goal brings DC United level Christian Benteke's goal brings DC United level

Previous ranking: 18

It looked like Nashville would keep things rolling after a bright first half that saw them take a lead, but they spent the second half on their heels and were a bit fortunate to get out of New England with a point.

Previous ranking: 21

A late penalty kick wasn't nearly enough to salvage a tough night for Dallas, who lost to Orlando, 3-1. The Lions swarmed the midfield, rendering the home side hopeless, which had to hurt even more coming at the hands of former boss Oscar Pareja.

Previous ranking: 24

The stands at Q2 Stadium had begun to empty out before Austin played their way into the match. Two late goals earned them a 2-2 draw against a good RSL team and postponed any decisions on management for at least another week as they remained alive in the playoff race.

Previous ranking: 25

Josef Martínez may not be the MVP of years past, but he's still a threat, and his brace against San Jose led CFM to three points. Caden Clark also looks rejuvenated, and Montréal proved once again they have enough up front to take care of business against lesser teams. That's all it might take to get into the postseason.

Previous ranking: 26

It's been a rough year in St. Louis, but they are the kings of I-70 after Cedric Teuchert led City to a 3-1 win over SKC. They went undefeated against Kansas City this season and are three points up with a match in hand, so if nothing else this season, they are better than their rivals.

Previous ranking: 22

It was a no good, very bad week for SKC. First, they lost the U.S. Open Cup final and missed the opportunity to give the slumbering club some buzz, then they got beaten handily by their rivals in St. Louis. It's officially a lost season in Kansas City.

Previous ranking: 28

For about the fifth time this season, the table was set for the Revs to quit and, as they have each previous occasion this season, they did not. They scrapped out a 1-0 win over Nashville to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Previous ranking: 27

A draw with Toronto ushered in what has become a fall tradition in Chicago: the Fire's playoff elimination. It's astounding that this club has now gone seven straight years without a postseason appearance.

Previous ranking: 29

Do you realize how hard it is to clinch the Wooden Spoon with three matches to go? That's what the Quakes did with a 3-0 loss to Montréal.