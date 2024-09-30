Thibaut Courtois comes up with superb kick save for Real Madrid (0:28)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois expects to recover from injury in time for the club's LaLiga game with Celta Vigo on Oct. 26, a source has told ESPN -- a week before Madrid's Clásico clash with Barcelona.

Madrid confirmed on Monday that Courtois had injured the abductor muscle in his left leg during Sunday's 1-1 derby draw with Atlético Madrid.

A source told ESPN that Courtois, 32, is expected to be absent for Madrid's Champions League game at Lille this week, and their LaLiga match with Villarreal this Saturday, but would then recover ahead of their game at Celta on Oct. 19.

If his recovery goes as predicted, Courtois would then be available to face Barcelona at the Bernabéu a week later on Oct. 26.

The keeper would not have been involved with Belgium during this month's international break, having said he will not return to the national team while coach Domenico Tedesco remains in charge.

Courtois played the full 90 minutes of Madrid's draw with Atlético at the Metropolitano, a game which was temporarily suspended by the referee during the second half after fans behind the goal threw objects including lighters onto the pitch.

Madrid are second in LaLiga, three points behind leaders Barça.