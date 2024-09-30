Open Extended Reactions

Former Brazil coach Tite was fired on Monday by Flamengo, his first job after taking the national team to the past two World Cups. His replacement for the rest of the year will be former Atlético Madrid defender Filipe Luis, a multi-champion at the Rio de Janeiro club and coach of one of its youth divisions.

Flamengo announced the move in a statement, less than a day after their 1-0 home win over Athletico Paranaense in the Brazilian league. Tite's contract ran until the end of the year.

Last week, Flamengo were knocked out of the Copa Libertadores by Uruguay's Peñarol in the quarterfinals. they are currently fourth in the Brazilian league with 48 points in 27 matches, 11 points behind leader Botafogo.

Flamengo will face Corinthians in the semifinals of the Brazilian Cup on Wednesday, in a tournament that provides their high-spending squad a last chance to win a major trophy this year.

The 63-year-old Tite captured his only title with Flamengo in April, a Rio state championship trophy. He left Brazil after the 2022 World Cup in the wake of the team's quarterfinal elimination against Croatia. He also took Brazil to the 2018 World Cup, where his team was knocked out by Belgium in the quarterfinals.

Flamengo fans booed Tite during his team's last-minute victory at the Maracana Stadium on Sunday.

