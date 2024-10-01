Sebastian Salazar lauds Raúl Jiménez's return to the Mexican national team on the back of a strong start to the Premier League season with Fulham. (1:36)

High-profile veterans Guillermo Ochoa and Raúl Jiménez have earned a return to Mexico men's team after being included in manager Javier Aguirre's 27-man call-up for friendlies vs. Valencia on Oct. 12 and the United States men's national team on Oct. 15.

Ochoa, who joined Portugal's AVS this summer, and Jiménez, currently in his second season with Fulham, were recent noteworthy absences from El Tri's Copa América squad under former head coach Jaime "Jimmy" Lozano. Without their aging but key figures, Mexico failed to impress with an early exit in the tournament's group stage, thereby leading to the eventual firing of Lozano.

The move to include Ochoa and Jiménez highlights a desire to slow a generational change that was unable to develop through Lozano in the Copa.

Elsewhere in the 27-man roster for October, the squad is also highlighted by prominent names such as West Ham's Edson Álvarez, Lokomotiv Moscow's César Montes, and AEK Athens' Orbelín Pineda.

The call-up is the second for Aguirre after taking charge in July.

As for possible debuts in October's friendlies -- which will host Valencia at Puebla's Estadio Cuauhtemoc and the USMNT at Guadalajara's Estadio Akron -- a total of two players (Seattle Sounders' Obed Vargas and Monterrey's Germán Berterame) could represent Mexico's senior team for the first time.

Meet our squad list for our upcoming matches in Puebla and Guadalajara.

October's roster was unable to feature players that are currently recovering from injuries like PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Feyenoord striker Santiago Giménez, and Dinamo Moscow midfielder Luis Chávez. Lozano, like Jimenez and Ochoa, was one of the marquee names left off the summer's Copa squad.

Aguirre's call-up is also noted for including 38-year-old legend Andrés Guardado, who returns after a two-year absence in order to take part in a farewell game against Valencia.

El Tri currently maintain a 1W-1D-0L record under Aguirre. Mexico's camp begins on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Mexico's 27-man call-up

Goalkeepers: Luis Ángel Malagón (Club América), Guillermo Ochoa (AVS Futebol), Raul Rangel (Chivas)

Defenders: Rodrigo Huescas (FC Copenhagen), Jorge Sánchez (Cruz Azul), Jesús Orozco (Chivas), César Montes (Lokomotiv Moscow), Johan Vásquez (Genoa), Jesús Angulo (Tigres), Bryan González (Pachuca)

Midfielders: Edson Álvarez (West Ham United), Luis Romo (Cruz Azul), Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders), Marcel Ruiz (Toluca), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Andrés Guardado (León), Sebastián Córdova (Tigres), Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens)

Forwards: Diego Lainez (Tigres), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Ozziel Herrera (Tigres), German Berterame (Monterrey), César Huerta (Pumas), Alexis Vega (Toluca), Guillermo Martínez (Pumas), Raul Jimenez (Fulham), Henry Martín (Club America)