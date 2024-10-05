Open Extended Reactions

Wayne Rooney took over Plymouth Argyle for the 2024-25 season. Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle head coach Wayne Rooney was sent off during his side's Championship match against Blackburn Rovers.

The former Manchester United and England forward was dismissed eight times during his illustrious playing career and has now been red-carded as a coach, too.

Rooney, who took over the club for the 2024-25 season, was sent off after kicking a bottle into the crowd as his frustration boiled over following Blackburn's equalising goal.

However, his players handled the setback well and responded to the fallout by scoring a 97th-minute winner through Morgan Whittaker.

Argyle have now won three home games in a row to leave them 14th in the Championship table.