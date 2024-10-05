Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona roared back from a 1-0 deficit at half-time to hammer Madrid CFF 8-1 in Liga F on Saturday and maintain their 100% record at the start of the season.

Madrid remain the last team to beat Barça in the league, back in May 2023, and another upset looked possible when Allegra Poljak gave them a 15th minute lead at the Estadio Fernando Torres.

The home side held their advantage until the break, but Barça produced a stunning second half, scoring eight times to make it five wins from five in the league under new coach Pere Romeu.

England international Keira Walsh scored twice, netting the equaliser and the fifth goal as she registered her first brace for Barça since signing from Manchester City in 2022.

Ewa Pajor, who now has six goals in five appearances since joining from VfL Wolfsburg in the summer, Vicky López, Alexia Putellas, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Ona Batlle and Jana Fernández were also on target in the rout.

Keira Walsh scored twice in Barcelona's 8-1 win against Madrid CFF. Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Putellas' goal was her 194th for Barça, drawing her level with Ladislao Kubala in fourth place as the top scorer across both the men's and women's teams.

Only Lionel Messi (672), César Rodríguez (232) and Luis Suárez (198) have scored more than the two-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Barça now turn their attention to the start of the UEFA Women's Champions League, with their first game taking place away at Man City on Wednesday.