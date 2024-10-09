Don Hutchison and Julien Laurens discuss Erik ten Hag's future at Man United after their draw vs. Aston Villa. (1:24)

Laurens: Ten Hag was never good enough for Man United (1:24)

Open Extended Reactions

Erik ten Hag is preparing as normal for Manchester United's next game against Brentford, a source told ESPN, despite the continuing uncertainty surrounding his position.

The club's executive committee, including co-owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Joel Glazer, met for more than six hours in central London on Tuesday amid growing pressure on the Dutchman.

Early-season performances, which have seen United slip to 14th in the Premier League table, were discussed at the meeting along with a number of other topics.

But with no clear directive received since, Ten Hag is continuing to work as normal ahead of Brentford's visit to Old Trafford on Oct. 19.

A source told ESPN Ten Hag has been in touch with members of his staff who have remained in Manchester during the break.

United have privately maintained that the gathering, which was also attended by CEO Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth, technical director Jason Wilcox and Ineos director of sport Sir Dave Brailsford, was "long-scheduled and routine."

Erik ten Hag has been under intense pressure at Manchester United. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Ten Hag is on holiday and is set to return to Carrington early next week to continue preparations to face Thomas Frank's side.

United are on a run of five games without a win in all competitions and have won only twice in the league this season.

With just eight points from their first seven games -- which have included 3-0 home defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham -- it is their worst start ever to a Premier League campaign.

Only Southampton, who are 19th, have scored fewer goals. Ten Hag called the United job a "long-term project" following the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday and believes he retains the support of key figures.

He spoke to members of the club's leadership team at Villa Park and was given no indication that, despite the disappointing start to the season, his job is under immediate threat.

United have seven games before the November international break, beginning with Brentford on Saturday.

They also face West Ham, Chelsea and Leicester in the Premier League, Fenerbahce and PAOK in the Europa League and Leicester again in the Carabao Cup.