Manchester United are set to be without injured defender Harry Maguire for the rest of October as the team struggles in 14th place in the Premier League.

Maguire posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday it "will be a few weeks on the sideline for me but will come back stronger."

He did not specify the injury that caused him to be replaced at half-time of United's 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Three days earlier in the Europa League, Maguire scored late to secure a 3-3 draw at FC Porto after United let slip an early two-goal lead.

United's early season results have put pressure on Erik ten Hag, with speculation that the club could replace him with Thomas Tuchel, the former Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain coach.

Harry Maguire went down injured during Manchester United's Premier League clash with Aston Villa. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The defender, who was left out of the England squad for the upcoming internationals, is the latest player to join United's growing injury list.

The other injured players include Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount, Leny Yoro, Alejandro Garnacho, Noussair Mazraoui and Kobbie Mainoo.

Their next fixtures are against Brentford and West Ham United in the Premier League and a visit to Fenerbahce coached by José Mourinho, the former boss at Old Trafford.

Information from AP and Reuters contributed to this report.