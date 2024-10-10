Brazilian star Douglas Costa is greeted by Sydney FC fans as he touches down in Australia ready to suit up for the Sky Blue. (0:23)

Open Extended Reactions

Macarthur FC have labelled a FIFA-enforced transfer ban a "non-event" as the A-League Men club faces the prospect of being suspended from signing players following the sacking of former manager Dwight Yorke.

In January 2023, Yorke was axed by Macarthur following an expletive-laden dressing-room rant after a loss away to Adelaide United. The former Manchester United forward was sacked after his tirade, in which he labelled Macarthur a "pub team" and bemoaned the professionalism of the club.

Yorke believed he was unfairly dismissed by Macarthur and took his case to FIFA's tribunal and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Part of the verdicts from those two hearings stipulated that the Bulls, who won this season's Australia Cup, would have to pay Yorke nearly $300,000 when taking interest into account.

A-League Men clubs receive an annual central distribution of $530,000.

The Bulls are now set to be subject to a transfer embargo due to their failure to pay Yorke his compensation within a 45-day period.

But chief executive Sam Krslovic said the issue would be resolved by the time the window reopens in January. Krslovic also hinted the club was investigating whether it could take fresh action against 52-year-old Yorke over comments the former Bulls manager has made since being shown the door by the Campbelltown-based club.

"This transfer ban is a non-event," Krslovic told AAP. "We're in the process of resolving this issue by the start of the January transfer window.

"The club is currently exploring its legal options in regards to defamation following stories and interviews which have stemmed from the event."

Dwight Yorke left Macarthur FC in acrimonious circumstances in January 2023. Jenny Evans/Getty Images

The A-League transfer window is currently closed and will not reopen until January. If Macarthur do not pay Yorke before the new year, they risk being unable to sign players.

Yorke's lawyer Greg Griffin said: "I believe it's in the interests of the game to fix it up and we can move on.

"All we are asking for is for them [Macarthur] to respect the decisions of FIFA and CAS.

"At the moment the money is transferred there'll be a lift of a transfer ban and we will co-operate fully with them to do so."

The continuation of the fallout from Yorke's exit comes after several months of unwanted headlines for Macarthur. Three players, including former captain Ulises Davila, have been charged and are awaiting trial over their role in an alleged spot-fixing racket.