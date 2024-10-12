England Interim manager Lee Carsley says he's hopeful he can return as U21s coach if he's not offered a permanent job with the men's team. (0:51)

Bukayo Saka has returned to Arsenal for further assessment on the injury he picked up in England's loss to Greece on Thursday, the national side confirmed on Saturday.

Saka, who started against Greece, limped off early in the second half and was replaced by Noni Madueke.

He will now not travel with the squad for their clash against Finland in Helsinki on Sunday. Lee Carsley will have a 22-man squad for the game, with Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones also missing the trip due to a personal commitment.

Saka's injury comes as a blow to Arsenal, who lost their captain Martin Ødegaard to injury in the last international break.

Saka, 23, has worn the armband in Ødegaard's absence and has 10 goal contributions across all competitions this season for the north London side.

Mikel Arteta's side play Bournemouth away in the Premier League next Saturday.