Phil Parkinson, Max Cleworth, Wayne Jones and Shaun Harvey talk about the presence of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds in Wrexham. (2:08)

Open Extended Reactions

Wrexham will travel to play former League Two rivals Harrogate Town in the first round of the FA Cup, following Monday's draw.

Despite their promotion to the third tier of English football last season, Wrexham failed to beat Harrogate in either of their two league fixtures, drawing 0-0 and 2-2.

The Welsh club, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round last year, narrowly missing out on a blockbuster tie against Newcastle United as they were beaten 4-1 by Blackburn Rovers.

Championship clubs join the FA Cup in the next round, while those from the Premier League enter the world's oldest football competition in the third round.

First round fixtures will be played on Nov. 2.

Wrexham, who are second in League One, two points behind Birmingham City having played one game more than the midlands-based side.