Japan nearly masters of their own downfall but quality in reserve comes to the rescue

After a run of nine straight wins -- with a staggering 38 goals scored and none conceded -- Japan's flawless record in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has finally come to an end.

And after such dominance so far in the campaign, it was almost inevitable that they were going to have to be the masters of their own downfall in order for their streak to be halted.

That proved to be the case on Tuesday and, even then, they at least managed to avoid defeat against Australia as they equalised late on to force a 1-1 draw in Group C of the third round of the Asian qualifiers.

Remarkably, no opposition player has scored against them yet.

Instead, it was an own-goal by Shogo Taniguchi in the 58th minute that became their first blemish after a streak of clean sheets.

It came after a dominant first half by Japan failed to produce a deserved opener. Ayase Ueda never stopped battling as the target man, while Takefusa Kubo and Takumi Minamino were industrious in the withdrawn attacking roles.

For all their expansive and intricate play in the final third, the Samurai Blue were just unable to carve out a clear opening.

It was a trend that continued after the break but, just as it seemed Japan were the only side likely to break the deadlock, disaster struck.

A hopeful right-wing cross by Lewis Miller, while dangerously swung in, was not in the vicinity of any Australia teammate yet a careless attempt at an interception resulted in Taniguchi diverting the ball past a confounded Zion Suzuki into the far corner.

Australia, who are gradually recovering after a sluggish start in the third round of qualifiers, would have been content to come away with a point from their trip to Saitama Stadium.

At this stage, they were looking at a hugely-significant three.

Still, there was always going to be the inevitable Japan rally. And after regularly coming off the bench to shine in cameo appearances with their team already cruising to victory, this time Japan's reserves would make a contribution in a far more crucial moment.

Keito Nakamura made a telling contribution off the bench for Japan on Tuesday -- with a brilliant individual piece of play leading to a Cameron Burgess own-goal that salvaged a 1-1 draw with Australia. Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Junya Itō was the first to be introduced shortly after the hour mark. He instantly offered a more different approach down the right side, stretching the Australian defence by staying out wide as opposed to manner in which Ritsu Dōan, whom he had substituted, had been cutting inside.

The excellent Takefusa Kubo was surprisingly one of those who were next to make way in the 70th minute but it would prove to be a masterstroke by Hajime Moriyasu to replace him with Keito Nakamura.

Nakamura immediately caused the Socceroos all sorts of problems with his dancing feet as he looked to take on his opponent at every opportunity. On numerous occasions, he had wriggled his way free after drifting to the left before an attempted killer ball was desperately cut out by a recovering defender.

But with 14 minutes remaining, he -- and Japan -- were not to be denied.

Another dazzling run down the left saw him leave both Miller and Patrick Yazbek in his wake. This time, he was able to fizz a ball across the face of goal.

After all that valiant last-ditch defending, Australia got it wrong on this occasion -- as Cameron Burgess lunged in to make an interception only to plant the ball into the back of his own net for what proved to be Japan's equaliser.

Nakamura shone at the AFC Asian Cup at the start of the year but is yet to force his way into the Samurai Blue starting XI. Itō has won over 50 senior caps yet is currently having to bide his time waiting in the wings.

And even Ao Tanaka, who this summer earned a move to Championship outfit Leeds, was only playing on Tuesday in the absence of captain Wataru Endō.

There is an undeniable plethora of stars in the Japan ranks, meaning they always have plenty of talent to turn to on the bench.

Even when they threatened to be the masters of their own downfall, this quality in reserve ensured it was at least a draw -- and not defeat -- that finally halted their perfect record in the Asian qualifiers.