The Paris prosecutor's office is investigating alleged historic discrimination by Paris Saint-Germain, following a complaint that the club's scouts illegally profiled potential recruits based on their origins.

Prosecutors told The Associated Press the investigation was reopened in May. The case is related to events which happened several years ago and was the subject of an initial investigation that was ended in August 2022.

The office said it received a new complaint "for discrimination on the grounds of origin, and computerised storage of data revealing racial or ethnic origins."

French law prohibits the collection of personal data that shows the racial or ethnic origins of individuals.

PSG are the subject of a probe into their data collection methods for potential recruits. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PSG have previously acknowledged that forms with illegal content were used from 2013-18.

But they declined responsibility for implementing the policy after the Mediapart news website reported that scouts were asked by PSG to mention the origin of possible recruits according to four categories: "Francais" (French), "Maghrebin" (North African), "Antillais" (West Indian), and "Afrique noire" (Black African).

The previous investigation was started following a complaint by France's League of Human Rights after PSG said an internal investigation found "no proven case of discrimination."

The French Football Federation ethics council also looked into the matter and the league's disciplinary commission later fined PSG €100,000 ($109,000).

The league also handed a €10,000 suspended fine to former PSG academy director Bertrand Reuzeau. Marc Westerloppe and Pierre Reynaud, who were in charge of PSG's recruiting, received suspended fines of €5,000.

Mediapart and French TV program "Envoyé Special" said a young Black player was overlooked by PSG because of his colour.

Following an investigation based on the "Football Leaks" documents, Mediapart said 17-year-old midfielder, Yann Gboho, who played for France Under-18s, was disregarded by PSG when he was 13, and the club management decided to cover up "those implicated in the scandal."

In a separate racism case in 2011, the country's football scene was rocked by revelations from Mediapart that then-national coach Laurent Blanc and others discussed informal quotas limiting Black and Arab youth players' involvement in the national squad.