Iñigo Martínez has said Barcelona's veterans must ensure Lamine Yamal does not give into the distractions that arrive with being one of the best players in the world.

The 17-year-old forward has burst on to the scene over the last year, becoming a regular in Barça's first team and helping Spain with the European Championship in the summer.

He has scored five goals and set up five more in 11 appearances for Barça this season, with Cesc Fàbregas this week calling him "the most talented player in the world" in an interview with ESPN.

"We all know the potential Lamine has," Barça centre-back Martínez told Club del Deportista.

"We have to take things slowly with him. In such a short space of time he's shown the quality he has and we have to help him not become distracted because in the world of football it's easy to be distracted.

"But he's a kid with his head screwed on and he knows what he wants, so there is complete confidence in him. We hope he keeps going at the same level."

Iñigo Martínez has said it is the responsibility of the older members of the Barcelona team to keep Lamine Yamal's progress on track. OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

Yamal leads a talented group of players under the age of 21 at Barça, which also includes Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Pedri, Marc Casadó and Marc Bernal.

Martínez, 33, has been impressed with the maturity they have shown at such a young age.

"Along with Robert [Lewandowski], I am one of the veterans of the team, but the youngsters today come through with another mentality," he added.

"They don't seem to be 17 or 18. They have already experienced a lot for their age and we try to help the youngsters coming up however we can to make sure they feel comfortable. They are showing they are more than good enough to play for Barça."

Yamal is a doubt for Barça's game against Sevilla on Sunday with a hamstring strain picked up while on international duty last weekend.

If he does miss that game, Barça hope he will be fine for the two huge matches which follow, against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday and then Real Madrid in the first Clásico of the season in LaLiga on Oct. 26.