Alessia Russo spoke of the "many leaders" in the Arsenal dressing room and how they've helped the squad regroup in the aftermath of Jonas Eidevall's resignation on Tuesday

The Swede left his post following a disappointing string of performances that were bookended by the 5-2 thrashing to Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League and the loss at home to Chelsea in the Women's Super League.

First-team coach Renée Slegers has been named interim boss and her touchline debut on Wednesday saw Arsenal comprehensively beat Valerenga 4-1 in the Champions League.

In her post-match news conference, Slegers praised her team's reaction after a "couple of hectic days" and mentioned the role a players meeting that had been organised on Tuesday played in their win.

When asked about the meeting, Russo said: "We [have] got so many leaders in our team, and yeah, we just sit together and work hard. I think we've got a dressing room full of players that want to get better and want to keep pushing," she said.

"We as players have really high standards and we know that the results haven't been as good as we know we can be. So yeah, we have been working hard and we're just trying to stick together and put it right," she added.

Alessia Russo scored Arsenal's fourth goal in their win over Valerenga on Wednesday. Getty

The presence of three international captains -- Leah Williamson (England), Lia Wälti (Switzerland) and Katie McCabe (Ireland) -- along with a host of experienced players like Kim Little and Mariona Caldentey will have undoubtedly helped the squad stay together during this period of turbulence.

The final straw for Eidevall was the loss to Chelsea last weekend, with Arsenal booed by their fans and "Jonas Out" graffiti appearing near the stadium.

Russo too has had to shoulder some of the discontent in the fanbase, with her difficult start to the season being emblematic of Arsenal's struggles in front of goal. Her goal against Valerenga was her first since scoring against Rangers in the Champions League qualifying round in September.

"It's tough, obviously," she said of the recent scrutiny the players have faced.

"You've just got to listen to your people, listen to your teammates, your staff, and focus on your game and your performance and how you can help the team and yeah, pressure comes with football and that's part of it. But [we have to] control the controllables, we're working hard and we're on our own journey."