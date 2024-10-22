Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Gordon celebrated signing a new contract with Newcastle United. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has signed a long-term extension keeping him at the club, it was announced on Tuesday.

Gordon, 23, joined Newcastle from Everton in January 2023 and has become increasingly integral to the team, with his performances earning him a call-up to the England squad that reached the final of the European Championship last summer.

Newcastle did not specify the exact length of the new contract.

"I just think the club's in a great place. Since the takeover it's just been up and up," Gordon said in a news release on Newcastle's website. "Me and the gaffer are a perfect match in terms of style of play. I love it here.

"I'm very happy here, I like living here, the team is very suited to me -- and I'm here to win a trophy. The short story is we need to win a trophy. Winning a trophy here would be unbelievable because the fans have waited so long. To be part of that team who finally does it is a massive goal of mine."

Eddie Howe, Newcastle's head coach, added: "I'm delighted Anthony has committed his future to the club. He has grown as a player and as a person during his time at Newcastle United and he has continued to prove just how good he is on the biggest stage.

"He is dedicated to improving himself and the team, and when you add that to the quality of his performances and his incredibly high work-rate, it's clear to see why he has such a special connection with our supporters."