Barcelona are monitoring Rafael Leão's situation at AC Milan, while Real Madrid are already considering the exit of midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from the world of soccer.

TOP STORIES

- Man United set to hire Amorim for Nov. start - sources

- Van Nistelrooy would stay at Manchester United 'in any capacity'

- Fermin Lopez extends Barcelona contract until 2029

TRENDING RUMORS

Aurélien Tchouaméni has struggled this season and could be on his way out. (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

- Real Madrid are already considering the exit of 24-year-old midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, says Relevo. The France international cost them €80m when he signed from AS Monaco in 2022 but he has struggled since the departure of Toni Kroos and Madrid are reportedly open to offers to sign him. Liverpool have been linked with him in the past and could be interested if a chance arises to bring him in.

- Barcelona are keeping an eye on Rafael Leão's situation at AC Milan ahead of a possible summer move for the winger, reports Diario Sport. There have been issues between the 25-year-old and manager Paulo Fonseca, so the Blaugrana are waiting to see if he could be available for a reasonable fee as the Portugal international grows tired of the situation in Milan, especially as they will prioritise a left-footed winger in the summer. Agent Jorge Mendes represents Leão and has offered him to Barcelona in the past, but they haven't been able to afford his €175m release clause.

- Brentford will demand a fee in excess of £60m for forward Bryan Mbeumo, reports Football Insider. After notching eight goals in the Premier League this season, Mbeumo has reportedly emerged as a target for several clubs, including Arsenal. However, the report reveals that it is expected Brentford will price the 25-year-old out of a move in January, to ensure they do not lose their star player during the season.

- Ekrem Konur reports that Inter Miami is monitoring Bayern Munich forward Thomas Müller. The 35-year-old's contract with the Bavarian club expires at the end of the season, opening the possibility for Miami to sign the Germany international on a free transfer. The MLS club is reported to be monitoring Muller's situation, with Inter Miami keen to add to their forward options.

- Sporting CP duo Viktor Gyökeres and Francisco Trincão have been identified as potential options by manager Rúben Amorim for Manchester United, reports Ekrem Konur. The Portuguese manager is set to take charge of the Premier League giants, following the sacking of Erik ten Hag. It is reported that both Gyökeres and Trincão have been earmarked by Amorim as potential players to bring to Old Trafford.

EXPERT TAKE

Rafael Leão's work off the ball might not fit well with Hansi Flick's pressing style. Credit: Trumedia

ESPN writer Sam Tighe explores how Milan winger Rafael Leão could fit at Barcelona.

October may feel like a strange time for a Rafael Leão-to-Barcelona rumour, but huge deals like this take a ton of groundwork and preparation. If you want to sign Leão in 2025, you need to start working on it now. On the one hand, it makes sense for Barcelona to be in the conversation: Elite clubs pursue elite players and, at 25 years of age, the Portuguese is steaming towards his prime. On the other, it jars a bit. Even putting aside the now-standard caveat of "but can they afford it?" which is applied to every Barcelona transfer conversation these days given their financial issues, Leão isn't the sort of player you'd imagine slotting into Hansi Flick's tactical system with ease. While the Portugal international is a sensational dribbler, runner and, at times, finisher -- a true matchwinner with the ball at his feet -- he's never been the sort of hyperactive presser that Flick loves. And the manager is currently utilising a great one in the form of Raphinha on the left flank. A lot can change in a year -- even the coach! -- but considering the path Barcelona and Flick are currently on, this pursuit feels very "style over substance" right now.

OTHER RUMORS

- Barcelona face competition from Bayern Munich to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa. (Diario Sport)

- Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham are all chasing Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba. (TalkSPORT)

- Manchester United's incoming new manager Ruben Amorim wants to sign a left-back in January and will battle Liverpool to land Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri. (Givemesport)

- PSG are at the front of the queue to land Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, though West Ham are also interested. (Football Insider)

- Inter Milan have prepared a new contract for right-back Denzel Dumfries to sign until June 2028. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Erik ten Hag wanted to re-sign 33-year-old former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck from Brighton during his tenure. (The Athletic)

- Sunderland will do everything they can to see off any January interest from Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea in 17-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg. (Football Insider)

- Sevilla and Real Sociedad are monitoring Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, who has caught the eye with two goals and six assists from 14 appearances, while there is also interest from the Premier League. (Ekrem Konur)

- Premier League side Southampton and EFL Championship clubs Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United, Stoke City and Hull City are interested in Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien after the 26-year-old impressed on loan at LAFC in MLS. (TEAMtalk)

- Newcastle United are not panicking about Alexander Isak's contract situation despite the striker's camp delaying talks and his current deal running until 2025. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United have no plans to offload winger Marcus Rashford. Even though Rashford has struggled for consistent performances over the last couple of seasons, he is expected to remain at Old Trafford. (TeamTalk)

- Sevilla, Valencia and Villarreal are monitoring Botafogo winger Jefferson Savarino. It is reported that following a string of impressive performances in Brazil, the 27-year-old Venezuela international has attracted the attention of LaLiga clubs. (Ekrem Konur)

- Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala is nearing a new deal with the club. The Germany international is getting close to extending his deal with the Bavarian giants, with the tweet suggesting that he will agree to a new contract until 2029. (Nicolo Schira)

- Como and AC Milan are potential options for Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa in January. Chiesa has struggled to impress at Anfield since his move from Juventus in the summer, leading to reports that the Italian could be allowed to depart the club on loan in January. (Calciomercato)

- Paris Saint-Germain defender Milan Škriniar could become an option for Juventus. It is reported that after losing his starting berth at the French outfit, Juventus could look to strike a deal for the defender, following the injury to Bremer. (Calciomercato)