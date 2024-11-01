Steve Nicol worries for Manchester United's chances against Chelsea if interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy approaches it as he did vs. Leicester City in the Carabao Cup. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Diogo Dalot has talked up new Manchester United head coach Rúben Amorim's credentials for the job, describing the Portuguese coach as a "perfect match" for the club.

Amorim was confirmed as Erik ten Hag's replacement in the Old Trafford dugout on Friday, though he will only take the reins officially on Nov. 11 as he completes his duties for current club Sporting CP.

"He's obviously a fantastic coach, young mentality but at the same time he knows what he wants -- very demanding, that's what I can expect, and I think that's a perfect match for a club like this," Portugal full-back Dalot told Sky Sports.

"He is a person that you can see he has really high standards and he stands by them so I hope that can be a really good match, and that we can win together. That's what I wish the most."

"I think the Premier League really suits people from Portugal, we have this culture of constantly trying to prove ourselves and trying to fight for a place because we come from a small country, and it has been all over the years, not just managers but players also coming to England and being successful, so I really hope it's one more case."

Diogo Dalot said he is excited to work with his compatriot Rúben Amorim at Manchester United. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bruno Fernandes, another of Man United's Portugal internationals, has also spoken positively of Amorim's credentials.

"Since Coach Amorim arrived to Sporting they became one of the teams that play better and most consistent football," Fernandes said at a news conference with Portugal earlier this month.

"I spoke about him several times and I said that at this moment he is well-prepared because it is not easy to win titles at Sporting. Sporting was 20 years without winning trophies. Mr. Amorim came and won two and that proves his work has been good."

While United await Amorim's arrival, the team will continue to be led by assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.

United host Chelsea on Sunday looking to improve on the poor start to the season that sees them in 14th place in the Premier League, six points behind their opponents in fifth.