Socceroos Depth Chart: Gauci has replaced Ryan as Australia's No. 1

All things considered, it's hard to imagine Tony Popovic's first window in charge of the Socceroos going much better. A 3-1 win over China in Adelaide to kick things off wasn't without its growing pains but, ultimately, served to steady the ship and flash some signs of potential about what was to come. Then came a smash-and-grab 1-1 draw with Japan in Saitama, piercing the veil of invincibility the Samurai Blue had built to that point through an unblemished AFC World Cup qualifying run and leaving a stadium where not many take anything, with something.

By the time the dust settled on the last international window, the Socceroos occupied second place in Group C and are well-poised heading into games against Saudi Arabia in Melbourne and then Bahrain in Riffa.

Following the axing of Roberto Mancini, Herve Renard -- the mastermind behind the Saudis' upset win over eventual champions Argentina at the 2022 World Cup -- has been parachuted back into the Green Falcons job for the coming window. Already aware the Saudis are always one of Asia's stoutest tests, even if their form to this point has been questionable, Australia's players are now also expecting an immediate response from the Saudis under the charge of their new, old gaffer.

Bahrain, meanwhile, represents not only another chance to take a giant step towards a World Cup berth but also to right some wrongs from the opening game of the third phase of Asian qualification, where Muharabi Dilmun inflicted a rare home defeat against the Socceroos on the Gold Coast. That 1-0 loss also served to accelerate the departure of former coach Graham Arnold.

Thus, with the stakes so high, the onus is on Popovic and his assistants Hayden Foxe and Paulo Okon to get the selections right on Friday. Six points from six in this coming window will put one foot in the door of 2026 and avoid another gruelling stage of qualification (or two).

From the first window of the Popovic era, we can take clues about what they'll be looking for -- players that meet the coach's standards for elite performance, players that are physically capable of executing his gameplan, those that fit his new 3-4-2-1 base formation -- as well as what they're not looking for. Wingbacks, for example, are in. Wingers that stay high and wide, it would seem, are not.

However, it's important to keep in mind that many of the lessons from the coach's opening two windows will likely need to be re-learned come the next international window in March. Given that he has had such little time on the job, the crash course that Popovic has been receiving in international management means that it's been impossible for him to properly begin to bed down the processes that will underpin his selection policy in the years ahead, as well as effectively communicate that to players in contention.

Instead, it will likely be qualifiers against Indonesia and China early next year which will represent fixtures in which the coach will have had sufficient time to observe how his players have responded to calls for elite standards and mentality away from the national team setup; of how they're showing him that they're not just good enough to pull on the Socceroos shirt but that they've earned it, too. Players, meanwhile, especially those at an A-League Men level, will have been granted an extended period to find form and demonstrate their worth.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Joe Gauci is now first-choice goalkeeper for Australia. Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Goalkeepers

Starter: Joe Gauci

Next in line: Mathew Ryan, Paul Izzo, Nicholas Bilokapic

Injured: Lawrence Thomas

In what proved to be Popovic's biggest selection statement in the first window, he and new goalkeeping coach Frank Jurić replaced longstanding No. 1 and team captain Ryan with Gauci for both games, with the Aston Villa goalkeeper subsequently acquitting himself well. "They're very similar at the moment being second keeper at their clubs," Popovic said after the China win. "I just thought Joey was ready to have an opportunity."

Though stuck behind the world's best keeper in Emiliano Martínez at Villa and seemingly falling behind Robin Olsen for the backup role in recent Premier League fixtures, Gauci did log another 90 minutes in the League Cup last week. Unfortunately for Gauci, it was a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace that saw the Villains cup campaign -- and possibly Gauci's opportunity for minutes this season -- come to an end. Nonetheless, those 90 minutes still represent more than Ryan has been able to log at AS Roma, with the veteran custodian still yet to play a minute this season. Though all but certain to be picked if available, it's difficult to see how the 32-year-old can win his job back from his former understudy unless he starts seeing the field in Italy.

Izzo remains the only member of the Socceroos keeper's union to be logging regular minutes with their clubs, anchoring a Randers side that has gone nine games unbeaten in their run to fourth in the Danish Superliga, with three wins and two clean sheets across their most recent fixtures. After a commute from hell saw him only arrive in camp the day before the win over China, his arrival cost him his chance to start -- his form suggests he'd have been a good shout -- and if Izzo is able to arrive in Melbourne at a decent hour this time around, there's no reason he couldn't mount a challenge to start given his domestic form.

After being unsighted across the season's opening months, Bilokapic looks to have supplanted Jed Steer as Peterborough's No. 1 in League One in recent weeks and bears monitoring in the months ahead, as do the contingent of young keepers such as Patrick Beach and Dylan Peraić-Cullen starting across the A-League Men.

Left-back

Starter: Jordan Bos

Next in line: Aziz Behich, Jacob Italiano, Callum Elder

Injured: Jacob Farrell

Though absent from KVC Westerlo's recent loss to Sint-Truiden and coming off the bench in their win over FCV Dender, Bos' standout performance against Japan and seemingly perfect fit for a wing-back role in Popovic's new formation should give him the opportunity to put his stamp on the position in this coming window. Behich, meanwhile, was strong starting against China during the last window but his suspension in the A-League Men likely served to derail any hopes he had of re-asserting himself over Bos. He's still a likely pick thanks to his leadership ability and a strong level of play even without match fitness, it will nonetheless be interesting to see if that two-game ban does affect things in Popovic's plans.

Long a favourite of those in the national setup, albeit in the pre-Popovic era, Italiano has continued to log minutes in a variety of roles with Austrian side Grazer AK this season, including as a left-back. Given his skillset, this could potentially bring him in line for a maiden senior call-up. The perennially snake-bit Elder, meanwhile, suffered a groin injury in the weeks leading into last month's squad announcement but has since returned to action with Derby County in the Championship.

After his strong debut for Portsmouth in late September, Farrell has continued to be sidelined with an injury picked up in training, with the initial two- to four-week timeline originally anticipated already coming and going. The youngster will need to hope for a quick return and a strong sequence of performances to push for March.

Centre-back

Starters: Harry Souttar, Jason Geria, Cameron Burgess

Next in line: Kye Rowles, Thomas Deng, Gianni Stensness, Fran Karačić

Injured: Alessandro Circati

After arguably being Australia's two best players on the pitch during the 1-1 draw with Japan, it is difficult to see how Souttar and Geria aren't featuring as two of the three centre-backs in Popovic's formation in the immediate future short of injury or a dramatic dropoff in form. Fortunately for the Socceroos boss, both players have been performing at clubland, with Geria a regular part of Melbourne Victory lineups and Souttar ever-present in the Sheffield United backline. Burgess, for his part, has now started three straight games for Ipswich Town in the Premier League and, own goal aside, was also a strong performer against China.

With Circati out long-term with an ACL injury, it's difficult to find a reason -- or find the justifications to go looking for one -- as to why the trio won't be first-choice heading into the coming window.

After being taken off for Geria at half-time of the win over China and then not seeing the field in the Japan draw, Deng has bounced back with consistent starts for Albirex Niigata, albeit he last tasted victory at a club level in mid-September. And with the Japanese campaign set to conclude in early December, the defender will be one of several Japan-based players whose spot in the pecking order bears monitoring as they enter their offseasons. Stensness didn't see the field after earning a Socceroos recall in November, but has continued to play regularly for Viking, who currently sit third in the Eliteserien. Like the J1 League, however, the Norwegian top-flight will conclude in the coming weeks, potentially impacting his chances.

Playing a full 90 minutes against China before going unused against Japan, Rowles has continued to feature regularly for Hearts across the past month, with their two wins in what has been an abject campaign coming across the past month. Though primarily known amongst Australian fans as a right-back, Karačić has recently been used as a right-sided centre-back by coach Silvijo Čabraja at Lokomotiva, adding another dimension to his push for a recall alongside playing every minute of every game thus far in the Croatian top-flight.

Right-back

Starter: Lewis Miller

Next in line: Ryan Strain, Fran Karačić, Nathaniel Atkinson, Keanu Baccus

After starting against both China and Japan during the last international window, scoring in the former and playing a role in the Socceroos' goal in the latter, Miller appears to be in the box seat to start on the flank in the coming international window, especially given that he has been consistently featuring for Hibernian in the intervening period.

After missing the opening months of Dundee United's season through injury, Strain made his much-anticipated return from injury off the bench in a 1-0 loss to Aberdeen on Oct. 26 and made his first start of the season in the Tangerines' 1-1 draw with Hibs over the weekend. Though seemingly well-suited to Popovic's system when fit, it will bear monitoring to see if his limited action since his long injury layoff is enough to convince the coach of his physical ability to contribute in what is an incredibly taxing position.

After making a permanent return to Melbourne City during the offseason, Atkinson has played a variety of different roles for Aurelio Vidmar across the opening three games but has logged more minutes in each successive round, giving him a platform to build towards a return.

Karačić, as mentioned, has been playing centre-back as of late but can also do a job on the flank if needed. Baccus replaced Miller late on in the Japan game and though he's since gone on to make his reputation as a midfielder, was deployed on the flanks during his junior days at the Wanderers when Popovic was at the helm.

Central midfield

Starter: Jackson Irvine

Next in line: Max Balard, Massimo Luongo, Patrick Yazbek, Aiden O'Neill, Keanu Baccus, Alex Robertson, Joshua Nisbet, Nectarios Triantis, Cammy Devlin, Ryan Teague, Luke Brattan

Injured: Calem Nieuwenhof, Connor Metcalfe

Recently named in Kicker's team of the week in the Bundesliga after grabbing two assists in St Pauli's win over Hoffenheim, as well as serving as the Socceroos' captain following Ryan's move to the bench, Irvine would appear to be one of the safest bets to start in the coming window. While he and the new coach may appear to be somewhat oil and water when it comes to personality, Irvine is a consummate professional when it comes to putting in the work on and off the park -- the exact type of player the coach values -- and very much enjoyed in his first experience of a Popovic camp in October.

Who starts next to the St Pauli skipper, however, is an open-ended question. With the benefit of hindsight, it would seem likely that Luongo was envisioned for that role when he was called up for the squad last month, only for injury to force his withdrawal. The 32-year-old has resumed full training with Ipswich and was on the bench for the Tractor Boys in their 1-1 draw with Leicester City over the weekend, but whether this represents enough proof of his fitness for Popovic is unknown.

Having played every minute of every game for them this Eredivisie season, Balard continues to earn rave reviews at NAC Breda, who recently pulled themselves up the Dutch table with a four-game winning run. The former Central Coast Mariners star would have every right to feel a bit perturbed if he wasn't rewarded with a call-up soon. Brought in as an injury replacement during the last window, Yazbek's introduction in the second half of the draw with Japan impressively helped steady the ship but this will be counterbalanced by him last playing on Oct. 20, with Nashville SC's season ending after missing out on the MLS playoffs.

O'Neill and Baccus have both continued to feature regularly at club level -- O'Neill, who started against China, has played every minute of every game this season as captain of Standard Liège in Belgium -- while Nisbet, who has predominantly played a deeper role at Ross County than he did in his Johnny Warren Medalist winning season with the Mariners, logged a full 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw with St Mirren over the weekend, starting after coming off the bench in his last two games. Devlin was dropped from Popovic's first squad but has started in recent weeks for Hearts.

Triantis' deployment as a holding midfielder has continued at Hibs, logging his seventh start in as many league games in the draw with Dundee United over the weekend, but given the competition he's facing for a space in the team, combined with the wretched start to the season at Easter Road, a call-up may need to wait. Brattan became Australia's oldest-ever debutant when he started against Japan but after struggling to keep up the pace of the Samurai Blue midfield and coming off at half-time, he faces a challenge to retain the spot he earned as an injury cover, maybe from the likes of Teague, who has already shown what he can do under Popovic and has had an excellent start to the season with Melbourne Victory. Indeed, if he can maintain his form Teague should be a Socceroo by season-end.

Robertson has continued to put together a strong run of form for Cardiff City as of late but, as of the October international window, wasn't deemed eligible for a call-up due to what Football Australia would describe as a paperwork issue with FIFA. The subject of the youngster's eligibility will inevitably be a question thrown at Popovic, probably multiple times, when he unveils the November squad in Melbourne later this week.

Left wing

Starter: Riley McGree

Next in line: Craig Goodwin, Daniel Arzani, Nestory Irankunda, Samuel Silvera, Mathew Leckie, Anthony Kalik, Marin Jakolis

Injured: Connor Metcalfe

The wing positions have been amongst the positions most affected by the switch from Arnold to Popovic, with the latter's approach seeing them drift inside to almost play as No. 10s as the wing-backs bomb on. This dynamic saw the right-footed Irankunda start on the left against China, while the left-footed Goodwin started on the right. This kind of role didn't really play to their strengths, however, especially Irankunda, who at this stage of his career needs to be put in space where he can run at isolated opponents, which led to McGree and Hrustic starting against Japan.

If Popovic is to continue with his inverted winger approach heading into the coming window, McGree would appear the most obvious starter on the left-hand side. The 26-year-old has begun to string together consistent minutes for Middlesbrough after an injury-hampered start to the season and it was his introduction in the second half of the 3-1 win over China that began to unlock the Socceroos' attack. If fit, he seems a likely starter.

Arzani was somewhat of a surprise call-up during the last window given his absence from the Australia Cup final and he's still yet to start a game for Melbourne Victory this season. However, he proved the matchwinner off the bench in their recent win over Macarthur FC -- a game Popovic was there in person to watch -- and his skill set would prove valuable in the present system. Irankunda has continued to log minutes with Bayern Munich's youth team, scoring soon after coming on in their recent win over Wacker Burghausen, and is a likely selection but how Popovic gets the best out of the teenager given the weapon he can be is one of his biggest challenges in the months ahead.

Silvera was called up for the October window but was subsequently left out of the 23-player squad for both the China and Japan games and having only logged 30 minutes for Portsmouth across the past month, faces a battle to keep his place; potentially with Kalik, who has continued to see the field regularly for Hajduk Split in the Croatian top tier. Jakoliš has been one of the standout performers of the Australia Cup and A-League Men season thus far and, eligible for a call-up thanks to his father's Australian birth, could begin to mount a case sooner rather than later.

Leckie, for his part, would seem an excellent fit for what Popovic wants given that he's been gradually moved centrally at Melbourne City but given that he only just returned from injury off the bench in his side's 1-0 win over Western United on Monday, it's questionable if the coach will see him as fit enough for contention.

Right wing

Starter: Craig Goodwin

Next in line: Ajdin Hrustic, Nishan Velupillay, Martin Boyle, Samuel Silvera, Mathew Leckie

Injured: Connor Metcalfe

Goodwin is another conundrum. In his new role drifting in from the right, he scored and assisted against China before coming on as a late substitute for Hrustic against Japan. Given the positive signs from that China game when McGree came onto the park it could be a role that he has success with moving forward, even if his best, game-breaking moments for the Socceroos have mostly come from his regular position on the left. In his younger years, he'd be an almost slam dunk for a place at wing-back on this side but, alas, at 32 that ship may have sailed.

Hrustic's skill set would appear to be much more suited to the role, likely why he got the start against Japan, but he's only logged a single game since the last window, meaning he hasn't put together an insurmountable case to start. After recovering from a hand injury, Boyle has started Hibs' last three games and could almost be seen as a bellwether selection by Popovic, given that he feels very tied to Arnold and there's now a new system in place.

Boyle could find his place in the pecking order supplanted by Velupillay, who did much to quiet the doubters when he came off the bench to score on debut against China. Held in regard by Popovic, the 23-year-old has continued his strong form into the new A-League Men season, too, starting all three games for Victory and scoring in the derby.

Striker

Starter: Mitchell Duke

Next in line: Kusini Yengi, Mohamed Touré, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, John Iredale, Nishan Velupillay, Brandon Borrello, Adam Taggart, Nick D'Agostino

Tapped to lead the line against both China and Japan, Duke is going to do exactly what it says on the tin when he starts for the Socceroos: hard pressing, hard running, combative game style. Even without getting on the scoresheet, the value he brings was evident in the Socceroos' goal against Japan; his sprint to get into the box after knocking the ball down provided enough inferred pressure to contribute to Shogo Taniguchi's own goal. In lieu of any other striker hammering down the door demanding selection, it wouldn't surprise to see him starting this month, especially given that he's recently put together a few starts for Machida Zelvia in the J1 League, albeit in losses. He's another one, however, who is set to be challenged by the rapidly approaching end of his season.

Yengi had clearly been being groomed by Arnold to be the next striker up and may yet prove to be a player that Popovic also envisions in that role but, right now, the 25-year-old is still yet to record a goal involvement in Portsmouth's Championship campaign, mostly coming off the bench in recent weeks as he comes back from injury.

Of all the strikers trying to press their case for selection, Touré is probably putting together the strongest of any of them right now. The 20-year-old, one-time Socceroo has two goals and three assists for Randers across their last three league games and started at centre-forward in their last two wins. He probably doesn't start this window but it would be considered a mild surprise if he didn't receive a call-up, at least. Iredale, for his part, has also begun to score at just the right time, netting in back-to-back games for Aalborg in the Danish league, albeit if this will be enough after being dropped from the last squad is uncertain.

Borello has been scoring and assisting in the A-League Men for Western Sydney thus far but, given that they've only been accompanied by one of a possible nine points, how much stock the Socceroos setup will place in them is unknown. Taggart has played every minute for Glory but is yet to find the scoresheet amidst what has been a frightening start to the season out West. A former Perth striker, D'Agostino made his long-anticipated comeback from injury last month and even scored on his return, netting in Viking's 3-3 draw with Odd. Making three appearances off the bench since, the imminent end of the Norwegian season means the 26-year-old likely won't have time to put together a case for selection but it will hopefully prove a foundation for the future.