Aussies abroad: Where every Socceroos star is playing this season

With the new European season well underway and most transfer windows now closed, Australia's men, for the most part, know where they will be playing for at least the next few months. Until the January transfer window opens, that is, and we get to enjoy the smoke, mirrors, and manipulation all over again.

For now, though, to aid you with your efforts to keep abreast of where those green-and-gold aspirants are plying their trade, ESPN has put together a look at more than 60 Aussie faces in new and familiar places this season -- mostly those in and around Graham Arnold's Socceroos setup, but with a few storylines to follow thrown in there as well.

The list follows the order of Global Football Rankings' top leagues, to give readers an idea of the strength of minutes -- or lack there-of -- each player is getting.

Joe Gauci, 24, GK, Aston Villa: Didn't pursue a loan move during the offseason but looks to have cemented himself as the primary backup to Emiliano Martínez in Birmingham. With Champions League-qualified Villa staring down a jam-packed fixture he'll need to train at an elite level and impress in Cup fixtures to overhaul Mathew Ryan as the Socceroos' No. 1.

Cameron Peupion, 21, MF, Brighton & Hove Albion: After making his Premier League debut with the Seagulls with a five-minute cameo against Newcastle United last season, the former Sydney FC prospect has remained on the English south coast rather than pursue a loan move. Peupion netted an assist in Brighton's recent 4-0 win over Crawley Town in the League Cup, but has yet to feature in a matchday squad in the Premier League.

Massimo Luongo, 31, MF, Ipswich Town: After grinding away for years, the best player at the 2015 Asian Cup has finally landed on a stage that many have believed his talent has merited following the Tractor Boys' promotion to the Premier League. Alas, this ascension has coincided with Luongo's retirement from international football and -- for now -- Arnold is unable to call on one of Australia's best players.

Cameron Burgess, 28, DF, Ipswich Town: After helping them win promotion, the big defender has so far been restricted to the League Cup for Ipswich this season. Unfortunately, they fell to AFC Wimbledon on penalties in their opening game of that competition, closing that potential avenue for minutes. It will be worth following along how often Burgess sees the field this season as there are a lot of good central defenders vying for Socceroos spots right now.

James Overy, 17, DF, Manchester United: Overy is a long way off seeing the field for the Socceroos but following his move from Perth Glory to Carrington during the offseason, he's nonetheless an exciting one to watch in the years ahead.

Garang Kuol, 19, FW, Newcastle United: Prevailing wisdom had been that Kuol would head out on loan during the coming season for much-needed regular football, only for the window to close with him still in situ at St James' Park. Talk amongst the Toon's fanbase, however, is that this may be injury related. The 19-year-old desperately needs regular football for his development, let alone national team aspirations, even if it ends up coming in the Premier League 2.

Mathew Ryan, 32, GK, AS Roma: The long-time Socceroos No. 1 left AZ Alkmaar to join Italian powers Roma during the offseason but has begun the campaign backing up Serbia international Mile Svilar. How often the veteran can see the field will be a key national team storyline over the coming months.

Sebastian Esposito, 19, DF, Lecce: An unused substitute on the opening day of the Serie A season and in the Coppa Italia, the former Melbourne City prospect is still looking to make his senior debut in the south of Italy, but it increasingly looks a matter of when, not if. The first Australian to ever play for I Giallorossi, the teenager has donned the armband twice for the club's Primavera side.

Alessandro Circati, 20, DF, Parma: The Aussie abroad who has probably made the most exciting start to the new season, Circati has played every minute of every game in Parma's return to Serie A, including a 2-1 win over AC Milan. If this keeps up, he almost has to be one of the first names on Arnold's Socceroos teamsheet.

Nestory Irankunda, 18, FW, Bayern Munich: The teenage dynamo completed his move from Adelaide to Bavaria on July 1 and has made a strong start to life at the Säbener Straße; playing well with the youth side and flirting with the edges of the senior setup. Needless to say, Irankunda is well ahead of schedule, and any kind of first-team minutes in his first season at Bayern should be seen as a massive, massive achievement.

Anthony Pavlešić, 18, GK, Bayern Munich: The other Aussie teenager in Bavaria, Pavlešić recently made his season debut for Bayern's youth team in a 1-1 draw with DJK Vilzing in the Regionalliga. He's a long way out from a Socceroos call-up but, given the dearth of keepers starting across Europe -- especially ones getting minutes-- he's one to keep note of.

Jackson Irvine, 31, MF, St. Pauli: Captaining Der Kiezkicker in their return to the Bundesliga, the Socceroos stalwart will serve as a key figure as his side look to avoid being one-and-done in their return to the German top flight.

Connor Metcalfe, 24, MF, St. Pauli: Metcalfe has made a strong start to the new campaign, starting alongside Irvine in the St Pauli midfield across the opening two rounds. Given his versatility, he's a good bet to feature in most Socceroos squad but the challenge of the Bundesliga should help his game go to another level.

Denis Genreau, 25, MF, Toulouse: Though initial word out of the south of France had indicated that Genreau was on his way out, L'Équipe reported late in the window that the midfielder was set to see out the last year of his deal. Dogged by injury, this about-face has seen Genreau serve as an unused sub across the opening of the Ligue 1 season. As a talent, Genreau is one of Australia's best, but that potential can't be realised unless he starts playing.

Jordy Bos, 21, DF, KVC Westerlo: Bos' ascension to nailed-on starter in the Socceroos was put on hold last month after he suffered an injury just 30 minutes into his side's opening game of the season. When fit, however, Bos' shapes as the future of the Socceroos. Where, though, down back or on the wing, is something Arnold is still mulling. (It should be down back).

Aiden O'Neill, 26, MF, Standard Liège: Has donned the armband for Les Rouches this season while playing every minute of every game. This consistent football and leadership -- something Arnold prizes -- is important for his Socceroo aspirations, as he's entering his prime.

Paul Okon-Engstler, 19, MF, Benfica: The son of one of the best players Australia has ever produced, the younger Okon didn't start the current season well -- getting a red card in Benfica's youth side's opening day defeat to Leixões in the Portuguese second tier -- but is another to watch with both the Olyroos and Socceroos in mind.

John Iredale, 25, FW, Aalborg BK: Made the move to Denmark after his SV Wehen Wiesbaden were relegated to the German third tier and has been seeing the field regularly. With a bit of competition up top and a rising youth crop -- Luka Jovanovic, Thomas Waddingham, Max Caputo, Noah Botić, and more -- coming, he'll need to start banging them in.

Paul Izzo, 29, GK, Randers: After a standout A-League Men season and return to the Socceroos' fold, Izzo earned a move to Danish side Randers, where he has been starting in the Superliga. Given Ryan and Gauci's status as back-ups at their respective clubs, these minutes are a big boost for the former Melbourne Victory custodian.

Mohamed Toure, 20, FW, Randers: Having spent the previous season on loan at Paris FC from Stade Reims, Toure made a permanent move to Denmark during the offseason, where he already scored once in four appearances off the bench. Still super young, consistency and regular minutes will be the goal for Toure this season.

Patrick Yazbek, 22, MF, Nashville SC: Making the move from Viking FK to MLS in July, Yazbek had been winning praise in Tennessee's capital but was suspended last week for the use of a slur. Arnold has previously spoken of his respect for the MLS, so his move to the USA shouldn't cost Yazbek his national team aspirations.

Lachlan Brook, 23, FW, Real Salt Lake: After leaving the Western Sydney Wanderers to sign in Utah, the Olyroo made his first start since moving to the MLS in a 2-0 win over the New England Revolution over the weekend. Currently third in the MLS' Western Conference, RSL should offer the attacker a strong springboard for the months ahead.

Jake Girdwood-Reich, 20, MF, St. Louis CITY SC: After setting a new Sydney FC transfer record with his move to MLS -- his progression from joining the Sky Blues academy at 12 to a record fee indicative of the A-Leagues' preferred new model -- the versatile Girdwood-Reich has mostly been used off the bench in recent weeks.

Awer Mabil, 28, FW, Grasshoppers: The winger has earned a recall to the Socceroos after a strong opening to the season in Switzerland, starting all bar one of his side's games in the new Super League season. After ill-fated stints at Cádiz and Sparta Prague, Mabil has found a good situation in Switzerland to reassert himself in the national setup.

Liam Chipperfield, 20, MF, FC Sion: The son of 68-time Socceroo Scott, Chipperfield has been restricted to a bench role early on in the season but is one to keep an eye on with both a Socceroo and Olyroo hat on as Sion makes their return to the Swiss top flight.

Max Balard, 23, MF, NAC Breda: One of the Central Coast Mariners stars that went in search of challenges anew, Balard landed at the Rat Verlegh Stadion during the offseason and has already become a constant figure in Carl Hoefkens' teams. Socceroos boss Arnold will likely have no qualms about tuning in for Balard's games, either, given his own 35 goals in 63 appearances for Breda in the 1990s.

Marcus Younis, 19, FW, PSV Eindhoven: After flashes of brilliance with the Wanderers, reports out of Europe have indicated that the teenager is soon to sign at Philips Stadion, where he will begin his new journey with the Dutch power's youth team.

Alex Robertson, 21, MF, Cardiff City: After impressing on loan at Portsmouth the season prior, Robertson made a permanent move from Manchester City to the Bluebirds during the offseason and has been logging starts. Still eligible to play for England, Scotland, and Peru as well as the Socceroos, Robertson's allegiance will become a regular soap opera surrounding squad announcements until he's locked in somewhere.

Raphael Borges Rodrigues, 20, FW, Coventry City: A thigh injury has prevented the former Macarthur FC attacker from pushing for minutes at the CBS Arena, but he still represents an exciting prospect for Arnold, Olyroos coach Tony Vidmar, and Coventry boss Mark Robins.

Riley McGree, 25, MF, Middlesbrough: Signed a new four-year contract at Boro in July but the injury bug that has hung over his career has again bit: missing several games already this season and being left out of the most recent Socceroos squad. The talent is there for McGree but Australian football risks missing because of injuries.

Tom Glover, 26, GK, Middlesbrough: With Sol Brynn seemingly establishing himself as the preferred backup to Seny Dieng at the Riverside Stadium this season, Glover faces an uncertain future at both a club and international level. A mooted loan to Blackpool did not eventuate during the recent window, but Glover will need to find minutes somewhere if he wants to remain in the international fold.

Kusini Yengi, 25, FW, Portsmouth: Set to be given every chance to seize the starting striker role for the Socceroos in the coming cycle, injury prevented Yengi from participating in newly promoted Portsmouth's opening games of the season, but he's since come off the bench. After only seven league starts last season despite a healthy goal-scoring record, his big challenge this season will be consistency.

Samuel Silvera, 23, FW, Portsmouth: Made a loan move down to the English south coast from Middlesbrough during the offseason, adding to the growing Australian presence at Pompey. His progression and connection with Yengi could portend good things for the national side if he can capitalise.

Jacob Farrell, 21, DF, Portsmouth: After doing pretty much everything there was to do in the A-League, Farrell became another Aussie face at Fratton Park after signing as a free agent during the offseason but picked up an injury soon after. If Arnold sees Bos' long-term future on the wing, Farrell can push for Australia's starting left-back role once fit.

Daniel Bennie, 18, FW, Queens Park Rangers: After moving to the Championship from Perth Glory, the teenager has already made his senior debut at his new club after coming off the bench at Loftus Road in the first week of the season. He hasn't featured in the senior squad since but, given his meteoric rise, he's another to watch.

Harry Souttar, 25, DF, Sheffield United: After a miserable time trying to get minutes at Leicester City, Souttar secured a loan move to the Blades, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, in early August. While he will have to fight for game time to protect his spot in the Socceroos, Souttar has already surpassed his minutes total from last season just weeks into the Championship campaign.

Croatian HNL

Noa Skoko, 18, MF, Hajduk Split: Indications are that the son of former Socceroo Josip is leaning towards representing Croatia at a senior level, which would be a massive shame given his incredible talent. The former North Geelong Warrior has been on the bench for Hajduk in both league and European play this season.

Anthony Kalik, 26, FW, Hajduk Split: The former Central Coast Mariner has been featured regularly on the left for the Croatian powers so far this season and will start to make more Socceroos noise if he can keep it up.

Fran Karačić, 28, DF, Lokomotiva: Almost forgotten in the battle for the Socceroos' right-back position, Karačić returned to his boyhood club this offseason after a few challenging years and is desperate to get back into the Socceroos setup. Playing every game this HNL season thus far, he's made a good start towards that goal.

Jacob Italiano, 23, DF, Grazer AK: Always highly rated in the national setup despite being unable to break through at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Italiano has made a move to the Austrian top-flight and registered his first senior club minutes since the 2018-19 A-League Men season. Playing as a wing-back in Styria, the coming season will be all about finding consistent, much-needed senior minutes.

Gianni Stensness, 25, DF, Viking FK: Has had a nightmare run with injury but has been putting together a strong run of form for the second-placed side in Norway. Centre-back is a jam-packed position for the Socceroos, but Stensness is versatile and, having pinched him from New Zealand's national setup, Arnold clearly rates him.

Nicholas D'Agostino, 26, FW, Viking FK: A promising start to the season has given way to more injury frustration for D'Agostino, who has been sidelined since July with a calf injury. With the Eliteserien season set to end in December, any push for a Socceroos recall will likely have to wait for 2025.

Thomas Deng, 27, DF, Albirex Niigata: Continues to start regularly in the heart of the defence for Albi, who sit comfortably mid-table in the J1 League. The former Melbourne Victory man is another confronting the centre-back logjam but can also play on the right, which bolsters his call-up chances.

Mitchell Duke, 33, FW, Machida Zelvia: One of Arnold's most determined soldiers, the veteran striker has been used mostly off the bench in Zelvia's unlikely J1 League title push. The Japanese top-flight season ends in December, which could impact his Socceroos contention in the new year.

Ajdin Hrustic, 28, MF, Salernitana: After being frozen out by Hellas Verona for the second time in as many seasons, Hrustic secured a desperately needed move to Serie B side Salernitana at the end of the transfer window. For the Socceroos sake, as much as the attacking dynamo's own, the set down a tier will hopefully offer a chance at regular football.

Craig Goodwin, 32, FW, Al Wehda: Has picked up right where he left off at the start of the new Saudi season, scoring a brace on the opening day of the campaign. That Goodwin will rack up goals and assists can be counted upon for a while yet, the question is: can he stay healthy?

Ryan Strain, 27, DF, Dundee United: Currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, Strain made the move up the A9 to sign with the Tangerines after two seasons with St. Mirren. He'll serve as another of the right-back challengers with something to prove when he returns.

Kye Rowles, 26, DF, Hearts: While his presence in the Socceroos is bolstered by an ability to fill in on the left, the former Mariner continues to serve as a steadfast presence in the heart of the Jambos' defence in Scotland. Again, though, given the competition in the Socceroos centre-back ranks, Rowles will need to maintain a good level this season.

Cameron Devlin, 26, MF, Hearts: Earned a return to the Socceroos after being a regular part of Steven Naismith's early-season teams. But with plenty of competition in the midfield -- even from inside his dressing room at Tynecastle Park -- the former Wellington Phoenix man will need a strong season to keep his place.

Calem Nieuwenhof, 23, MF, Hearts: Naismith expects the former Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder to return to training and begin building himself up during the international break after undergoing surgery on a torn tendon in April and he'll be one to watch once he returns to action. The youngster likely would have had a Socceroos cap by now if not for injuries.

Nathaniel Atkinson, 25, DF, Hearts: Reports out of Scotland had linked Atkinson with a move to reunite with his former coach Patrick Kisnorbo at Melbourne Victory. There's been no movement there yet but with the Australian window open until Sept. 16 there's still time and, without question, something needs to give if he wants to stay in the national setup.

Nectarios Triantis, 21, MF, Hibernian: Technically, Easter Road represents an old, new place for the former Mariner given that he also spent last season at Hibs on loan from Sunderland. He secured another temporary stay in Scotland on the eve of the transfer window and, given his use as a defensive midfielder rather than a central defender in Scotland, this could boost his chances of a call-up.

Lewis Miller, 24, DF, Hibernian: Earned his first call-up since his horror game against South Korea at the Asian Cup after a strong commencement to the new Scottish season; starting every competitive fixture for Hibs so far. A consistent season in Scotland will be needed if he's to push for that right-back role entering his prime years.

Martin Boyle, 31, FW, Hibernian: With talk of a reported move to the A-League falling through, Boyle is back at Easter Road this season as a regular under new boss David Gray. It's not been the best start to the season for Hibs or its Aussie contingent, though, which will bear watching as the season kicks on and competition on the wing emerges.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, 25, FW, Motherwell: After a breakout season with the Newcastle Jets, Stamatelopoulos earned a move to Scotland and appeared set for a recall to the Socceroos only to suffer an injury in his starting debut with the North Lanarkshire club. Yengi seems to have been anointed the Roos' starting No. 9, but the former Jet is waiting in the wings.

Joshua Nisbet, 25, MF, Ross County: After a protracted free agency period, the reigning Johnny Warren Medalist landed in the (very) north of Scotland just last week. The 25-year-old's diminutive stature obviously played against him in his search for a new club, but the Staggies should offer him the chance to put those fears to rest.

Gethin Jones, 28, DF, Bolton Wanderers: Had keyhole surgery on his knee in July, preventing him from featuring in Bolton's start to the League One season. Though his rivals aren't exactly doing much to pull away from him, he may prove the odd man out in the right-back race unless he experiences a surge in form.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer, 26, GK, Charlton Athletic: Goalkeepers not seeing the field is something of an epidemic for the Socceroos at the moment, with Maynard-Brewer relegated to backing up Will Mannion at The Valley this season. The former ECU Joondalup junior won't be in a position to push for a first call-up since 2023 until he finds minutes.

Keanu Baccus, 26, MF, Mansfield Town: Baccus had been linked with moves to the Championship and continent after making his Socceroos' debut at the 2022 World Cup but, in the end, signed as a free agent with newly promoted League One side Mansfield. The Stags are ambitious, but Baccus will need a big season to retain his place in an increasingly crowded Socceroos midfield.

Serbian SuperLiga

Miloš Degenek, 30, DF, FK Crvena Zvezda: Was sorely missed at the Asian Cup earlier this year but having last featured in a competitive game for Red Star in October of last year there looks to be little scope for a recall right now until he can find regular football.

Tete Yengi, FW, ST, Livingston: Kusini's younger brother has already had enough clubs to fill a golf bag but seems to have found a good fit in the Scottish second tier, where he's starting week in and week out for David Martindale. Will need to start banging them in and optimally reach a higher level at some point but 100-odd games in the Scottish second-tier didn't exactly hurt Gold Coast-born, Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes' international aspirations.

Jamie Maclaren, 31, FW, Mohun Bagan: The A-League's all-time leading goal-scorer made the move from Melbourne City to the Indian Super League -- a transfer that will likely see him fall out of contention for the national side as it did for his new teammates, Jason Cummings and Dimi Petratos.