Tottenham Hotspur coach Ange Postecoglou has no doubt former apprentice Kevin Muscat has what it takes to succeed in Europe and that coming off a Chinese Super League win, his fellow Australian has earned the right to be selective with his future.

After stepping away from Japanese powers Yokohama F. Marinos, Muscat led Shanghai Port to a domestic crown in his first season in China, securing the title on the final day of the season with a thumping 5-0 win over Tianjin Jinmen Tiger. They now have the chance to secure a Chinese FA Cup final crown on November 23, against Shandong Taishan.

Their 25th win in their 30 games, the five goals brought Port's total to 96 for the season -- a new CSL record making them one of the highest scoring sides in the world -- and secured the 51-year-old coach a domestic title in a third country after previously leading Melbourne Victory to an A-League Men title and Yokohama to J1 League glory - Postecoglou the only other Australian to achieve this feat.

The former Socceroos hardman has frequently been touted as a coaching candidate at former clubs such as Millwall and Rangers, where he won the Scottish treble in 2002-03 but, confident in his ability to succeed, Postecoglou believes Muscat needn't rush into any decisions surrounding his future, be that staying in China or rolling the dice in Europe: his success earning him that right.

Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou thinks fellow Australian Kevin Muscat has what it takes to succeed in managing in Europe. ESPN/Getty Images

"I've got no doubt [Muscat would be a success in Europe]," Postecoglou told ESPN. "With a lot of things, it's about what experience teaches you. Musky probably understands that better now: that it's not just about taking that opportunity. You've got to make sure it's the right one for [you].

"I think he's got enough runs on the board now where he can be fairly selective about what he does next and I think that's the most important thing. I've got no doubt if and when he gets over across the Europe, he'll be successful.

"People are very dismissive of success that doesn't occur in their own backyard, particularly here in Europe. They're very Eurocentric. But winning a title in Asia is just as difficult as winning a title in Holland, in Belgium, or anywhere else. And he's got a track record of success now in three countries. No doubt that can transfer here."

Working under Postecoglou at Victory, Muscat maintained the now-Spurs boss' legacy of trophies as his successor in both Melbourne and Yokohama but the CSL title was unquestionably his own: Port scoring 35 more goals than in their title-winning 2023 campaign.

He previously was the first Australian to coach a top-flight European outfit when he landed with Belgian side Sint-Truiden in 2020 after leaving Victory, only to be sacked after six months and return to Asia.

This experience, however, as well as the way he grew from the experience and bounced back in Japan and China, will better equip Muscat for another assault on Europe, Postecoglou believes.

"I think every experience, whether it's positive or negative, you learn, and certainly Musky, he's very much like that,' said Postecoglou. "From the moment I started working with him --I've known him for a long time, I coached him when he was 17 [at South Melbourne] -- but it was when we started working together at Victory, you just saw that he's got a real passion for learning and improving.

"I had no doubt that when I left Victory that he was going to be an outstanding coach for Victory but I also knew that he was going to have an outstanding career because he was never going to rest on what he knew. He's constantly pushing himself. And I think every experience he's had, whether it's positive or negative, he's improved.

"We stay in pretty regular contact. He's been brilliant, he's done an outstanding job. He's really challenged himself. It would have been very easy for him to stay in Japan. I know he probably would have some fantastic opportunities to stay there, but the nature of the person he is, he wanted to challenge himself again. And he's gone to China. [China's] not easy, it's not an easy League, it's a very competitive league. And for him to win another trophy [is outstanding] and he's still got the Cup final as well."