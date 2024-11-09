Open Extended Reactions

Tim Weah's first-half goal for Juventus in a 2-0 derby win over Torino on Saturday marked the United States international's third goal in four Serie A matches.

Weah, who also scored recently against Inter Milan and Parma, was in the right spot to redirect in a rebound of a shot from Andrea Cambiaso.

Weah's father, former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, was watching from the stands. Tim Weah had another potential goal waved off for a handball.

Tim Weah is in fine form for Juventus. Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Kenan Yildiz sealed it for Juventus with a crouching header late in the second half.

"I am happy with Kenan's goal. We must insist with him on attacking the box, closing the far post," Juventus head coach Thiago Motta said. "Timothy is doing very well; in the defensive phase they had an excellent game together with Dusan [Vlahovic] and Teun [Koopmeiners].

"It was not easy ... They can still improve a lot," Motta added.

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

Juventus moved up to third, level on points with second-placed Inter Milan, which hosts league leader Napoli on Sunday.